Ballet Hispánico's NOCHE UNIDOS Raises Nearly $950,000

Ballet Hispánico continued its celebration of 50 years of uniting people through dance with Noche Unidos on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The evening will be available to view online at https://www.ballethispanico.org/support/events/noche-unidos.

Noche Unidos was watched live by over 6,600 viewers and raised nearly $950,000 in support of the organization's artistic, educational, and community outreach programs in New York City, across the United States and around the world. This includes the creation of new Company works, scholarships for students at the renowned Ballet Hispánico School of Dance, as well as numerous community arts and educational programs. Donations are still accepted at ballethispanico.org/support.

"It takes a village, and last night's Noche Unidos, proved that our New York City community understands that dance and the arts are essential. I am so moved by the outpouring of love and support," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

Noche Unidos included eleven virtual world premiere performances featuring Ballet Hispánico Company dancers and students, new works created remotely in the past weeks by world renowned choreographers Carlos Pons Guerra, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo RamírezSansano, Nancy Turano, and Eduardo Vilaro; as well as celebrity appearances including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, Paquito D'Rivera, Adam & Arturo O'Farrill, and other Latinx artists. A highlight of the evening was performances by Ballet Hispánico School of Dance students Julienne Buenaventura and Ruby Castillo, Nuestro Futuro scholarship recipients in BH's La Academia program, works choreographed by Kiri Avelar and Rodney Hamilton.

The pre-recorded show included new works set remotely on our dancers by prominent choreographers. The choreographers are social distancing in locations around the world, and our dancers are across the country, yet the beauty of dance transcends the distance between them.

Funds raised during the show will provide artists, students, and communities of color a platform for their voices. Donations are still accepted at ballethispanico.org/support.

We gratefully acknowledge the generous lead sponsorship support by Goya Foods for Ballet Hispánico's Noche Unidos, and recognize their work meeting the overwhelming demand for food donations during the pandemic.

Presenting donors of the show were Jody and John Arnhold, and Kate Lear and Jonathan LaPook, with corporate support from Goya Gives, Univision Communications, Viacom/CBS, MetLife Foundation, Omnicom Media Group, PWC, Chubb, Goldman Sachs.

PREMEIRE DETAILS:

Ayer y Hoy

Choreographed by Rodney Hamilton

Performed by Julienne Rane Buenaventura, La Academia Student



Cautivadx

Choreographed by Michelle Manzanales in collaboration with Jared Bogart and Simone Cameresi, Company Members



Gazpacho

Choreographed by Carlos Pons-Guerra

Performed by Omar Rivéraand Antonio Cangiano, Company Members



Lady of Spain

Choreographed by Gustavo RamírezSansano

Performed by Shelby Colona, Company Member



Mambo for 50

Choreographed by Nancy Turano

Performed by Lenai Wilkerson



Mi Baile en Casa, a film by Kiri Avelar

Choreographed by Kiri Avelar

Performed by Ruby Castillo, La Academia Student



Orilla

Choreographed by Andrea Miller in collaboration with Chris Bloom and Gabrielle Sprauve, Company Members



Pajarillo Escondido

Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa

Performed by Dandara Veiga, Company Member



Punto de Vista

Choreographed by Rodney Hamilton

Performed by Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Company Member



Serenata

Choreographed by Eduardo Vilaro

Performed by Laura Lopez, Company Member



Sobre ei Siglo de las Luces

Choreographed by Pedro Ruiz

Performed by Lyvan Verdecia and Melissa Verdecia, Company Members

