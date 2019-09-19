Ballet Hispánico And Dance/NYC Cohost Diálogos

Ballet Hispánico will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with free events and performances, including Diálogos: Art, Social Justice, and Latinx Dance Workers in the NYC Dance Ecology on Thursday, September 26 from 6:30-8:30pm at Ballet Hispánico, The Arnhold Center, 167 W. 89th Street, NYC. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5180259/Di-logos-Art-Social-Justice-and-Latinx-Dance-Workers-in-the-NYC-Dance-Ecology.

Ballet Hispánico and Dance/NYC cohost this installation featuring curated guest speakers and artists including Ana María Correa, Senior Director of Community Engagement, Miami City Ballet; Ana "Rokafella" García, Co-founder, Full Circle Prod Inc; Christopher Núñez, Visually Impaired Choreographer, Manager of Justice, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives, Dance/NYC; Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico; and Juan Castaño, Managing Director, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company; moderated by performance artist George Emilio Sanchez.

Participants will have the opportunity to join in on a long-table discussion exploring the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latino cultures in the NYC Dance Ecology. Inspired by Camille A. Brown's The Gathering, the event will bring together self-identifying Latinx dancers, choreographers, educators, and administrators for a long table discussion to articulate their needs and recommendations for thriving artistic practice in the metropolitan NYC area. What are the contributions of Latinx dance makers to what is today's NYC Dance Landscape? How do we continue to preserve, support and resource Latinx dance makers and cultural workers? What is the impact that systems of oppression have on Latinx dance makers and cultural workers and what is their role in addressing social justice issues?

"We celebrate our Latinidad on a daily basis, but it is vital that we come together during this month to celebrate the strength of our voices and the impact of our cultural and artistic contributions on our nation," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

Ballet Hispánico continues the celebration, Unidos Por La Cultura(United By Culture) with the company's 3rd Annual A La Calle Block Party onSunday, September 29 from noon-4:00pm.Ballet Hispánico will take over West 89th Street (between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues), its home for 50 years, for a four-hour celebration of Latinx unity, dance, music, art, food and community.The event will include free performances by the internationally renowned Company and prestigious School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships students, as well as live music, free dance classes for all ages, children's activities, and raffles. The A La Calle Block Party is sponsored by Popular Bank, Nielson, AARP, and Wells Fargo. This event is free and open to the public.

Dance/NYC's mission is to promote the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of the organization. It works in alliance with Dance/USA, the national service organization for professional dance.

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground.

The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. Today, Ballet Hispánico is led by Eduardo Vilaro, an acclaimed choreographer and former member of the Company whose vision of social equity, cultural identity, and quality arts education for all drives its programs.

Ballet Hispánico, a role model in and for the Latino community, is inspiring creativity and social awareness in our neighborhoods and across the country by providing access to arts education.

Eduardo Vilaro (Artistic Director & CEO) joined Ballet Hispánico as Artistic Director in August 2009, becoming only the second person to head the company since it was founded in 1970. In 2015, Mr. Vilaro took on the additional role of Chief Executive Officer of Ballet Hispánico. He has been part of the Ballet Hispánico family since 1985 as a dancer and educator, after which he began a ten-year record of achievement as founder and Artistic Director of Luna Negra Dance Theater in Chicago. Mr. Vilaro has infused Ballet Hispánico's legacy with a bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance that reflects America's changing cultural landscape. Born in Cuba and raised in New York from the age of six, he is a frequent speaker on the merits of cultural diversity and dance education. Mr. Vilaro was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame in 2016 and was awarded HOMBRE Magazine's 2017 Arts & Culture Trailblazer of the Year. In 2019, Mr. Vilaro was the recipient of the West Side Spirit's WESTY Award, was honored by WNET for his contributions to the arts, and most recently, was the recipient of the James W. Dodge Foreign Language Advocate Award.

Major funding for Ballet Hispánico programming is provided by The Arnhold Foundation, The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Ford Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, The Francis Lear Foundation, The MetLife Foundation, The SHS Foundation, and The Shubert Foundation.

Programming is also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and by the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You