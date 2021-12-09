BWW Review: GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER by NYCB is an Exquisite Experience for All

The New York City Ballet's production of George Ballanchine's The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center is more lovely and charming than ever. Be dazzled, be delighted. This spectacular dance event of the season is exquisitely presented by one of the premier ballet companies in the world. Parents bring your children and children bring your parents. It is an unparalleled theatrical experience for all ages that pleases from the first note of the overture to the final curtain call. Ballet is back and we are so glad!

George Ballanchine's The Nutcracker is performed in two acts with four scenes and a prologue. It is based on E.TA. Hoffmann's tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" that was written in 1816. It features music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky, choreography by George Balanchine, scenery by Rouben Ter-Arutunian, and Costumes by Karinska. The original lighting is by Ronald Bates with lighting by Mark Stanley. The orchestra is conducted by Clotilde Otranto, with a violin solo by Kurt Nikkanen.

We attended on Tuesday, December 7. The company's performance was impeccable and the talented youngsters, an important element of the story, were superb. The first act portrays the Christmas Eve party at the home of Frau Stahlbaum played by Marika Anderson and Andrew Scordato as Dr. Stahlbaum. Their children are played by Lucas Contreras as Fritz and Athena Shevorykin as Marie. It's a party that is full of charm and mischief that starts young Marie's magical adventure. You'll be captivated by all the children dancing and receiving gifts, the arrival of Herr Drosselmeir played by Harrison Coll; Drosselmeir's presentation of the Harlequin played by Lauren Collett and Baily Jones as the Columbine; and Kennard Henson as the Soldier slaying the Mouse King danced by Gilbert Bolden III. The first act concludes the dance of The Snowflakes, a majestic and memorable spectacle to behold.

In Act II, the stage is transformed into "The Land of the Sweets," with an elaborate, colorful setting. The magnificent dance pieces in this dream sequence are at once clever and charismatic. Indiana Woodward was stunning as the Sugarplum Fairy with Anthony Huxley in the role of Her Cavalier. Featured pieces in this act and their dancers included "Hot Chocolate" by Ashley Hod and Christopher Grant; "Coffee" by Emily Kikta; "Tea" by Sebastian Vilarini-Velez; "Candy Canes" by Roman Mejia; "Marzipan" by Emma Von Enck; "Dewdrop" by Megan Fairchild; "Mother Ginger" by Preston Chamblee; and "Flowers" by Emilie Gerrity and Mira Nadon.

George Ballanchine's The Nutcracker has been performed for over six decades. Whether you've enjoyed it multiple times, or are new to the ballet, get your tickets and revel in its splendor and the ballet's festive holiday spirit.

Congratulations to Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Executive Director, Katherine E. Brown and the talented team of NYCB on the successful staging of this season's production of George Ballanchine's The Nutcracker.

Tickets for George Ballanchine's The Nutcracker performed in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center are now on sale. It will be on stage through January 2. Please visit https://www.nycballet.com/.

Photo Credit: Erin Baino