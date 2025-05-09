Ayodele Casel Returns to The Joyce with a World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the return of tap visionary Ayodele Casel in Ayodele Casel: THE REMIX, a new work that pays tribute to the music, movement, and cultural spirit of the 1990s. This world premiere production—Casel’s third at The Joyce—will play from May 28–June 8. Tickets, ranging from $12–$72 (including fees), are available online or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street in Chelsea, New York City.

In Ayodele Casel: THE REMIX (directed by longtime collaborator Torya Beard), the celebrated tap artist reflects on her decades-long career, which began during the vibrant 1990s tap renaissance. Reimagining a selection of her most beloved choreographic works from the past 20 years, Casel offers a deeply personal lens into the sounds and cultural expressions that shaped her identity as an artist. The evening celebrates hip-hop’s golden era, the creative community that propelled tap forward during that time, and the enduring power of collaboration and self-expression.

The performance includes the 20th anniversary reprise of Audrey, Casel’s 2004 tribute to Dave Brubeck, Honi Coles, and Cholly Atkins, alongside a reimagined version of Eddie’s Tap, her choreography for the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Casel is joined onstage by an extraordinary ensemble of longtime collaborators and multi-hyphenate artists—Naomi Funaki, Izaiah Montaque Harris, John Manzari, Ryan Johnson, Quynn Johnson, Keisel Jiménez, Raúl Reyes, Jared Alexander, Liberty Styles, Tony McPherson, and Funmi Sofola—many of whom also contribute original choreography and compositions to the evening. Electronic music by Styles and Alexander adds to the program’s textured soundscape, and surprise special guests will appear throughout the run.

Creative Team: Torya Beard (Director), Julie Ballard (Lighting Designer), Camilla Dely and Amanda Roberge (Co-Costume Designers), Tatiana Kavegian (Scenic Designer), Ely Kleinsmith (Associate Lighting Designer), Keisel Jiménez and Raúl Reyes(Original Compositions).

A love letter to the culture and those who create(d) it, Ayodele Casel: THE REMIX is a rousing celebration of tap’s legacy, its future, and the people who keep it alive with joy and brilliance.

