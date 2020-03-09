Award-Winning Choreographer Raphael Xavier Presents SASSAFRAZZ: FROM ROOTS TO MASTERY

Following Raphael Xavier's critically acclaimed performance of Point of Interest at the Autorino Center in Feb., 2017, Raphael Xavier returns to perform his newest and most ambitious work, Sassafrazz: From Roots To Mastery on Friday, Mar. 20th at 7:30pm.

Sassafrazz is the culmination of Xavier's 37 years of Breaking. The performance will focus on the three stages of life: birth, life, and death. Three levels and styles of Breaking will represent these life stages: Top Rock, Footwork, and Ground Text. Four breakers and four jazz musicians, perform together to create a structured, yet improvised and intricate, dance and music composition. Sassafrazz is a conversation between Jazz and Breaking, a conversation exemplifying the longevity of Jazz and Breaking as contemporary art forms. Xavier, entering his fifth decade of life, has emerged as one of Hip-Hop's most veteran and venerable Breakers.

"USJ's close relationship with Xavier allows for this special engagement. Xavier will be engaged in a week-long creative residency, culminating with the first full-length work-in-process performance of Sassafrazz, premiering at NY Live Arts in September, 2020," says Director Steven Raider Ginsburg.

Sassafrazz is inspired by the word sassafras, a dried root used for flavoring and maturing. Like character-based dance styles add flavor to Breaking; and like a maturing dancer becomes a master, making Sassafrazz: From Roots to Mastery.

Additional artists in Sassafrazz include dancers Josh Culbreath, Ronald Creer. Musicians who make up the jazz quartet are Sumi Tonooka (piano), Bobby Zankel (saxophone), Jacko Macnelly (guitar), and Kimpedro Rodriguez (percussion).

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.usj.edu or 860.231.5555 for $15 -$8. Performance will be held in the Bruyette Athenaeum at the University of Saint Joseph, located at 1678 Asylum Ave. in West Hartford, Conn.





