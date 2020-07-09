ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers Conversation Series Continues July 14 with 'Touring In A Post-Covid World'

Dance/NYC moves into its ninth week of hosting a twelve-part Facebook Live Conversation Series with arts workers from across the arts and culture sector. These discussions highlight the importance of the arts ecology, point to current challenges and offer considerations on our way forward as a field.

This series is a part of #ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers,a new online and social media campaign dedicated to the acknowledgement, representation and integration of dance and arts workers into the decision-making processes that will envision the future for New York City post-pandemic.

The series launched successfully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and will continue to take place every Tuesday from 5:30 - 7pm ET through August 4, 2020 on Dance/NYC's Facebook Page.

Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 5:30pm - 7pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 5:30pm - 7pm

Touring in a Post-Covid World | July 14, 2020, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion with arts workers and presenters as they think about the future of touring engagements, with Anna Glass, Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem; Lane Czaplinski, Director, Performing Arts, Wexner Center for the Arts; Laura Colby, President, Elsie Management; and Marjani Forté-Saunders, Choreographer, Performer, Organizer

A Digital Future for the Arts | July 21, 2020, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion on the role of technology and digital experiences in the future of the arts field, with André Zachery, Renegade Performance Group;

Ashley Ferro Murray, Curator, Experimental Media & Performing Arts Center (EMPAC); Gabri Christa, Film and Dance Maker; Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Barnard College; Director, Movement Lab; and Sydney Skybetter, Lecturer and Public Humanities Fellow, Brown University.

"We have learnt so much over the past few weeks in our discussions with many involved across the sector including individual dance makers, arts leaders, studio owners, dance educators and disability justice advocates who have given us their personal accounts of what this moment has required of them and the opportunity it has provided to consider new ways of operating. We hope to continue to synthesize these perspectives and channel this knowledge into our programming and advocacy efforts," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, executive director of Dance/NYC.

#ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers Campaign Video

More than 150 videos were received from a cross-section of dance workers in all disciplines from choreographer to educator to administrator to fundraiser to be used in the campaign, including Alice Sheppard, Andrea Miller, Donald Borror, Eduardo Vilaro, Ephrat Asherie, Herman Cornejo, Josh Prince, Lane Harwell, Maleek Washington, Marjani Forté-Saunders, Mark Morris, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, among many others. Full list available here.

Artists serve New York City at every level: leading tourism, strengthening education, fueling the economy, and ensuring our health, wellness and imaginations. With this in mind, Dance/NYC has initiated a series of actions to highlight the importance of arts workers; build and amplify solidarity as a dance community and across the arts sector; and reimagine a world that is just, equitable, inclusive, and abundant.

To learn more about why Dance/NYC is advocating for arts workers visit: bit.ly/ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You