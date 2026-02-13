American Repertory Ballet Debuts CINDERELLA at New Brunswick PAC

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will present the World Premiere of Cinderella, the timeless fairytale of a young woman who rises above adversity to find hope, love, and her own happily-ever-after. Performances take place March 6–8, 2026 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Audiences are invited into a world of enchantment as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother alters her destiny, a Prince captures her heart, and kindness and courage prevail over cruelty. With choreography by Samantha Dunster, ARB's recently appointed Artistic Director, this magical production features dazzling new sets and costumes, an international cast of professional artists, and 36 young students from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet. A spellbinding experience for all ages, Cinderella is the outing for the whole family to enjoy!

“Choreographing Cinderella for the extraordinarily talented dancers of ARB has been a truly momentous experience,” says Dunster. “They are not only excelling in their technique, but their artistry and comedic timing are sublime. Each dancer brings the story to life with uniquely personal and imaginative touches.”

ARB's production of Cinderella features “Cinderella, Op. 87 Ballet,” composed by Sergei Prokofiev, with a libretto by Nicolai Volkov. The enchanting score acts as an evocative undercurrent to the performance, capturing the ballet's elegance, humor, wit, and romance.

The production design team includes Bella Mazzoni and Rylee Berger (Scenic/Props), Janessa Cornell Urwin (Costumes), and Jason Flamos (Lighting). “Samantha Dunster and I started the costume design process by choosing vibrant colors for the ball costumes, which provided further direction and inspiration for the rest of the characters,” says Cornell Urwin. “We wanted lots of dynamic hues to highlight the feeling of being immersed in a fairy tale, as well as fabrics and textures that move and sparkle to create magic.”

Mazzoni adds: “We provide an exaggerated sense of realism, with elongated walls, grand decor, and glitz of gold, still encapsulating the magic behind the story. Our audience will feel the warmth and vibrancy of the world through our choices of color, representing the warm love and compassion the namesake of the show possesses. We didn't want the audience to just see the story of Cinderella, but feel every moment with her and those around her.”

At its core, Cinderella is a story of resilience and transformation. Through moments of tenderness, comedy, and grandeur, ARB's production elevates the familiar tale into a whimsical, yet sophisticated ballet, with several off-stage engagement opportunities throughout the weekend to enhance the experience. Audiences of all ages will leave the theater celebrating Cinderella's enduring fantastical themes of hope, love, and triumph.

TICKET AND VENUE INFORMATION

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM*​

Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM** & 7:00 PM†​

Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM‡

Tickets for Cinderella range from $42 to $72, not including additional 4% NBPAC Ticket Fee.

* “Happily Ever After” Opening Night Reception ($50 add-on to ticket purchase) with ARB Dancers, artistic leadership, and VIPs immediately following the performance. Light bites and beverages will be served.

** Audio Description available for this performance.

† “Prelude to the Ball,” for ages 18+, your fairy tale evening begins before the clock strikes midnight! Register here for $50 to take part in a ballet class with American Repertory Ballet faculty at 60 Bayard Street from 3:30-5:15 PM where you will learn to waltz like you're headed to the royal ball. After class, head to Stage Left Steak, where you will be greeted with a complimentary welcome glass of Prosecco, and enjoy 25% off all wine ordered at the table or bar. Then, head next door to the theater, and watch the magic unfold as Cinderella begins at 7 PM. Tickets for the performance, and any food or drink at Stage Left, sold separately.

‡ “Bibbidi Bobbidi Ballet,” ($15 add-on to ticket purchase) a workshop designed for the whole family, will take place on Sunday, March 8 at 1 PM in the second floor studios at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Participants will learn choreography from the production, meet the artists as a peek behind the scenes, and then head to the theatre to watch the magic come alive on stage! This add-on can also be purchased by contacting the NBPAC Box Office at boxoffice@nbpac.org or by calling 732-745-8000.

Runtime for Cinderella is approximately 2 hours including two intermissions.​