American Ballet Theatre Appoints Heather Li as Chief Financial Officer

American Ballet Theatre has appointed Heather Li as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2025. Li joins ABT with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organizations, bringing deep expertise in finance, strategy, and organizational transformation.

Li most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at the Brooklyn Museum, where she led finance function restructuring and oversaw the implementation of new systems to strengthen operational efficiency. Prior to her transition into the non-profit sector, she held senior financial and strategic roles in the retail industry with companies including Macy’s, Lululemon, and The Ritz-Carlton. She began her career in financial services in the banking division of Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong.

Li holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Johns Hopkins University. Notably, she first connected with American Ballet Theatre as an intern in 2017 and is excited to “come full circle” by returning to the Company in this pivotal leadership role.

In her new position as CFO, Li will oversee all financial operations of the Company, providing strategic guidance to ensure stability and long-term growth. She will work closely with ABT’s executive leadership to strengthen financial planning, advance key initiatives, and support the Company’s mission to inspire, engage, and uplift communities through the art of ballet.

Li shared: “I am thrilled to join ABT at such an important time in its history. Returning to the organization where I began as an intern feels both inspiring and deeply meaningful. I look forward to listening, learning, and collaborating with this remarkable team to ensure a vibrant future for the Company.”