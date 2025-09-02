Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio to Present FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next spring, Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will present the fifth FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival, a multi-day dance festival that will celebrate the work of emerging and established choreographers.

Curated by Amanda Selwyn, this festival will showcase innovative dance works with a strong theatrical aesthetic. For more information on Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, click here.

Selected choreographers will receive a fully produced concert at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, photos and video from dress rehearsal, and opportunities for discounted rehearsal space and studio classes/workshops.

Applications for choreographers will open September 22, 2025. Click HERE to apply by December 16. Proposed works must be under 12 minutes in length, and applicants may submit up to two works. Each work must be submitted on a separate application.

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators. In the last three years, our dance education programs have grown from 87 programs and 45 school partners per year to 163 programs and 85 school partners. This year, Notes in Motion brought dance to 21,000 students and delivered 4,400 program sessions throughout NYC. Programs directly benefit underserved communities who have historically faced a lack of arts education.