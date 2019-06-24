Alvin Ailey Dance Theater and MOMIX Added to Fire Island Dance Festival

Two of the country's most celebrated dance companies, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and MOMIX, have been added to the lineup of the 25th anniversary edition of Fire Island Dance Festival on July 19-21, 2019, in Fire Island Pines, NY. Produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) will bring world-class dance from an array of styles to a picturesque waterfront stage on the Great South Bay.

The legendary and groundbreaking Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, founded by Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Alvin Ailey, will present "Sinner Man," an excerpt of the company's lauded masterwork Revelations. MOMIX, founded by Guggenheim Fellow Moses Pendleton, will share the energetic and irresistible Men's Poles.

The previously announced companies and choreographers performing at Fire Island Dance Festival are: A.I.M, founded by Kyle Abraham, premiering an excerpt of a work that will debut in full in 2020; Emmy Award nominee and Fire Island Dance Festival favorite Al Blackstone presenting a world premiere; Dorrance Dance presenting a world premiere tap piece; Martha Nichols (The Greatest Showman, La La Land) presenting a solo piece performed by Ballet British Columbia's Jordan Lang; Paul Taylor Dance Company sharing Sunset, an iconic piece from Taylor's legendary repertoire; choreographer Garrett Smith sharing a world premiere performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Lucien Postlewaite and corps de ballet member Christopher D'Ariano; Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon sharing a world premiere work; and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside sharing a world premiere performed by fellow ABT dancers corps de ballet member Aran Bell and soloist Catherine Hurlin.

Ephrat Asherie Dance, a New York City-based company rooted in street and social dance, will kick off the festival Friday night at the Leadership Event at Whyte Hall, which is reserved exclusively for Leadership Supporters. Leadership Supporters also enjoy tickets to the highly coveted sunset performance on Saturday or the best seats in the house at the 5 pm performances on Saturday or Sunday, along with prominent recognition in the harbor and throughout the Pines.

Tickets for Fire Island Dance Festival are on sale now at dradance.org or by phone at 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Tickets are also available in person 10 am - 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays in the Fire Island Pines Harbor. Leadership tickets start at $375. Individual tickets for the 5 pm performances are $175. The unmissable performances will take place at three Fire Island Dance Festival shows: the opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 20; the sunset performance at 7 pm on Saturday, July 20; and the closing performance at 5 pm on Sunday, July 21. New this year: cocktails follow each performance at The Pines' Whyte Hall.

A hassle-free daytrip package is available, which features round-trip luxury transportation from New York City, a champagne luncheon and tickets to the 5 pm performance on Sunday, July 21. A Sunday VIP option, which includes the champagne luncheon and tickets to the Sunday show without the transportation, also is available. The daytrip package is $275; the Sunday VIP option is $225. Complimentary roundtrip water taxi service to and from Fire Island Pines is available, courtesy of Fire Island Water Taxi.

Last year's event raised a record-breaking $604,103, with more than $6.1 million raised since the festival began in 1995. Through their generous support, Fire Island Dance Festival attendees have helped ensure that those in need throughout the New York area and in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. receive lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

In honor of Dancers Responding to AIDS supporters and the festival's 25th anniversary, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is adding the Pines Care Center to its National Grants Program. This now-annual $7,500 grant will support a rapid HIV testing initiative throughout the Pines' season

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, at twitter.com/DRAdance and at youtube.com/DRAdance.





