Alberta Ballet Presents FRANKENSTEIN

Mary Shelley's gothic thriller re-imagined for our time, Alberta Ballet presents their new production Frankenstein, October 31 - November 2 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.



Some would argue Mary Shelley's classic horror tale is the first real science fiction novel ever written. Alberta Ballet's Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître, believes the story is more relevant today than it ever was and plans to execute that vision on stage with Frankenstein, an epic retelling of the 201-year-old tale.

"As always with these giants of literature, you need to find your own personal portal in order to capture what you believe is equally essential to the writer and to yourself," he said. "There is much terror in this gloomy adult fairytale. If galvanizing a human corpse back to life could be possible, we could indeed be living in a godless world. Science will stop at nothing to advance, but we have to ask ourselves if we should allow it to for the sake of humanity."

The creative geniuses behind the popular portrait ballets like All of Us featuring the music by The Tragically Hip and Elton John's Love Lies Bleeding, have teamed up again to breathe life into a monstrous production, live on stage! Frankenstein will feature a massive multi-media set, sophisticated projections, a powerful haunting soundtrack complete with 20th and 21st century composers, and of course, the exquisite Alberta Ballet Dancers.

Dancers Kelley McKinlay and John Canfield will portray Dr. Victor Frankenstein as he brings to life a grotesque monster, danced by Zacharie Dun and Garrett Groat. Tickets for Alberta Ballet's Frankenstein start at $47.60 and are available through AlbertaBallet.com.





