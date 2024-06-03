Additional Guest Artists to Join Dance Lab Choreography Symposium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Lab New York (Founding Artistic Director Josh Prince) is proud to announce additional guest artists for the Dance Lab Choreography Symposium, the Company's new virtual forum for anyone interested in learning about the art of dancemaking.

The Symposium will be held online June 8-9, 2024.

Additional guest artists for the inaugural program include Justin Ellington, Cameron McKinney, Jeremy McQueen, Jason Styres, and Alejo Vietti.

They join the previously announced Chip Abbott, Dani Barlow, Josh Bergasse, Al Blackstone, Hope Boykin, Amanda Castro, Kristy Cummings, David Dabbon, Chloe Davis, Lucille DiCampli, Liam Francis, Karla Puno Garcia, Christopher Gattelli, Francisco Graciano, JoAnn M. Hunter, Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman, Lorin Latarro, Kathleen Leary, Yael Lubetsky, Dario Natarelli, Nubian NéNé, Michael Novak, Troy Schumacher, Ellenore Scott, Alison Solomon, Katie Spelman, Maria Torres, and Brooke Wendle.

The Symposium will consist of lectures, panel discussions, interactive learning labs, and social gatherings, all with the opportunity to engage with guest artists and fellow participants. Sessions will include topics suitable for choreographers from beginner to professional, such as “How to Trust Your Creative Instincts,” “Establishing Healthy Collaborations,” “The Secret to Great Resumes and Reels,” and “Tips on Making Dance for the Camera.” There will also be “Spotlight” opportunities, where choreographers will be invited to create and present work in real time for feedback and discussion. Lorin Latarro will be the Keynote Speaker, and participants will have the opportunity to connect with Latarro during her session and ask questions. Registration includes 2 weeks of on-demand replay of all symposium sessions.

For more information and to register, visit dancelabsymposium.org.

