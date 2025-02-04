A.I..M. by Kyle Abraham Announces Emily Waters as its New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A.I.M by Kyle Abraham (A.I.M), the New York-based, internationally acclaimed contemporary dance company Abraham founded in 2006, is pleased to announce Emily Waters as its new Executive Director. Emily Waters, formerly the Senior Director of Innovation & Impact at YoungArts, will lead A.I.M’s business, operations and development, working closely with Abraham, A.I.M’s Artistic Director, administration staﬀ, and its Board of Trustees and its newly elected Board Chair, Suzanne Hall, and will play a pivotal leadership role in guiding the company’s mission to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture & history, featuring the rich tapestry of Black and Queer stories. She will begin her Executive Director role on February 17th.

Emily Waters’ Executive Director position succeeds Sydnie Liggett-Dennis. Sydnie led A.I.M for more than five years and announced her departure to Abraham and the Board of Trustees in November. Suzanne Hall, along with a Board committee, led the search for its new Executive Director.

"As A.I.M begins on its milestone anniversary, the Company and I are thrilled to welcome Emily Waters for all she provides in her leadership and direction," said Kyle Abraham, A.I.M's Artistic Director. "I am forever grateful for the five years of dedication and tireless work Sydnie Liggett-Dennis has given to me, the dancers, staﬀ and Board."

“Emily’s leadership in the nonprofit and national arts foundation sector, specializing in all aspects of the dance field, make her the ideal next Executive Director for A.I.M,” said Suzanne Hall, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham’s Board Chair. “She is a long time supporter of Kyle’s vision, and the company’s work, and will be an exceptional partner for him and leader for the organization.”

A former professional dancer for more than a decade with the Philadelphia and the Royal Danish Ballet companies, Waters transitioned into non-profit development in 2013. Prior to A.I.M, Waters was the Senior Director of Innovation & Impact at YoungArts, the nationwide artist development organization founded in 1981. Waters was the Senior Program Associate in the Arts and Culture program at the Mellon Foundation, where she managed strategic development and grantmaking for the dance, creative producers, and disabled artistry portfolios, alongside national multidisciplinary initiatives. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in shaping innovative supports for the arts field, including creating "bubble" residencies during the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing alternative administrative models for artistic collaboration. She received a Bessie Angel Award in 2022 for leadership and advocacy in the field of dance.

“Stepping into the role of Executive Director is an honor, having long admired A.I.M, Kyle, and the remarkable artists of this company,” said Waters. “I am eager to think expansively and advocate fiercely for A.I.M’s progressive vision, fostering growth and impact while championing the vital role of dance in our collective culture—especially as we navigate an ever-evolving future.”

For more information about A.I.M, upcoming performances, and initiatives, visit www.aimbykyleabraham.org, and follow the company @aimbykyleabraham on Instagram.

About A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

The mission of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham is to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history and features the rich tapestry of Black and Queer stories. The work, informed by and made in conjunction with artists across a range of disciplines, entwines a sensual and provocative vocabulary with a strong emphasis on music, text, video, and visual art. While grounded in choreographer Kyle Abraham’s artistic vision, A.I.M draws inspiration from a multitude of sources and movement styles.

