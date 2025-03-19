92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival 2025 Selected Artists

This season's festival includes in person programs on the stage of Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center on April 11 and 12.
The 92nd Street Y, New York has revealed the selected artists for Future Dance Festival 2025, the fourth edition of the popular choreographic festival. This season's festival includes in person programs on the stage of Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center on April 11 and 12, and a new online program for dance films, streaming from April 10-20.
23 artists present their work this season - including one selected for both the film and in person programs - selected from 142 in person and 45 film applicants. Submissions came from across the country and around the world, including dance films from Hong Kong, Taipei and Germany.
In Person Programs
Friday, April 11, 7 pm
Saturday, April 12, 2 pm
Tickets from $30
New for 2025 - Dance Film Online Program
Streams Thursday, April 10 - Sunday, April 20, 2025
Tickets from $15
"90 years ago, 92NY welcomed and supported artists who had yet to be discovered and whose names were once unknown: Doris Humphrey, Martha Graham, José Limón, Alvin Ailey, Paul Taylor, and the list goes on. I am elated to bring back The Future Dance Festival, this year with a brand-new dance film component, representing what we've always believed in at this organization: that artists who have yet to find a platform to share their work may just be the next great artists in the field of dance," comments Alison Manning, Co-Executive Director, Harkness Dance Center. "As we celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the Harkness Dance Center, we're proud to showcase 23 talented emerging artists whose work represents the next generation of innovation in dance and dance filmmaking. This festival serves to offer them a valuable platform to connect with the broader dance field and uplift their unique artistic voices."
Danni Gee, Director of Programming, The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc.
Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company
Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance CompanyN
Charmaine Warren, Founder/Artistic Director, Black Dance Stories; Producer, DanceAfrica, Brooklyn Academy of Music
Janet Wong, Associate Artistic Director, New York Live Arts and the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director, Arts on Site, and Co-Artistic Director, Dual Rivet
Dr. Sean Vitale, Jazz Dancer, Physical Therapist
Elizabeth Yilmaz, Co-founder and Producer, Art Bath NYC
Shawn Bible, President, Dance on Camera Festival
Cara Hagan, Associate Professor, The New School
Nadav Heyman, Founder & Artistic Director, dancefilmmaking.com
Linda Schaller, Director of Programming, San Francisco Dance Film Festival
Tobin Del Cuore, Owner, Producer, and Director, Imagination + Muscle
Nel Shelby, Executive Producer and Founder, Nel Shelby Productions
Mike Tyus, Choreographer, Filmmaker
Online Dance Film Festival
Available to view from Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 20
Kate Harpootlian
At First Sight
Idy Vandepas
Petrichor
Mamie Green of Volta Collective and Marcos Lutyens
The Bridge, 2024
Lorris Eichinger
Intimité Révélée
Tsai Hsi Hung
JIA-MEI Barber Shop
Gideon Merz
TEMPEST
Blue Ka Wing
Peak Hour in the House
Joan Dwiartanto
Crying On The Island They Own
In-Person Programs
Friday, April 11 at 7 pm and Saturday, April 12 at 2 pm
In-Person Program A: Friday, April 11 at 7 pm
Emily Aslin
Aslin Projects
Dint
Cristina Camacho
Good Grief
Omri Drumlevich
Blisspoint
Far
Bret Easterling
BEMOVING
TUMAG Epilogue
Margot Gelber
Only What You Take With You
Seyong Kim
The Moon Reflected in East Sea
Marianna Koytsan
Neta-Kinetics
Thermocline
Chachi Perez
Carne Viva Dance Theatre
In-Person Program B: Saturday, April 12 at 2 pm
Ja'Moon Jones
I Will Be Better Than OK
Dahyun Kim
Ah-Molla Dance Collective
초희|Chohui
Ekko Greenbaum
behind us, there may be Fire
Assaf Salhov
Cardinal Movement and Company
the first day of hunger
Miguel Miranda
se Va
Julian Sanchez
Monologue
Idy Vandepas
The Âme Project
The Coin Collector
Yinqi Wang
Amor Fati
Videos