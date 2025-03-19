92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival 2025 Selected Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York has revealed the selected artists for Future Dance Festival 2025, the fourth edition of the popular choreographic festival. This season's festival includes in person programs on the stage of Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center on April 11 and 12, and a new online program for dance films, streaming from April 10-20.

23 artists present their work this season - including one selected for both the film and in person programs - selected from 142 in person and 45 film applicants. Submissions came from across the country and around the world, including dance films from Hong Kong, Taipei and Germany.

Event Details

In Person Programs

Friday, April 11, 7 pm

Saturday, April 12, 2 pm

Tickets from $30

New for 2025 - Dance Film Online Program

Streams Thursday, April 10 - Sunday, April 20, 2025

Tickets from $15

"90 years ago, 92NY welcomed and supported artists who had yet to be discovered and whose names were once unknown: Doris Humphrey, Martha Graham, José Limón, Alvin Ailey, Paul Taylor, and the list goes on. I am elated to bring back The Future Dance Festival, this year with a brand-new dance film component, representing what we've always believed in at this organization: that artists who have yet to find a platform to share their work may just be the next great artists in the field of dance," comments Alison Manning, Co-Executive Director, Harkness Dance Center. "As we celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the Harkness Dance Center, we're proud to showcase 23 talented emerging artists whose work represents the next generation of innovation in dance and dance filmmaking. This festival serves to offer them a valuable platform to connect with the broader dance field and uplift their unique artistic voices."

LIVE PERFORMANCE CURATION PANEL

Danni Gee, Director of Programming, The Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc.

Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company

Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance CompanyN

Charmaine Warren, Founder/Artistic Director, Black Dance Stories; Producer, DanceAfrica, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Janet Wong, Associate Artistic Director, New York Live Arts and the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

PRELIMINARY LIVE PERFORMANCE CURATION PANEL:

Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director, Arts on Site, and Co-Artistic Director, Dual Rivet

Dr. Sean Vitale, Jazz Dancer, Physical Therapist

Elizabeth Yilmaz, Co-founder and Producer, Art Bath NYC

DANCE FILM CURATION PANEL

Shawn Bible, President, Dance on Camera Festival

Cara Hagan, Associate Professor, The New School

Nadav Heyman, Founder & Artistic Director, dancefilmmaking.com

Linda Schaller, Director of Programming, San Francisco Dance Film Festival

PRELIMINARY DANCE FILM CURATION PANEL:

Tobin Del Cuore, Owner, Producer, and Director, Imagination + Muscle

Nel Shelby, Executive Producer and Founder, Nel Shelby Productions

Mike Tyus, Choreographer, Filmmaker

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Online Dance Film Festival

Available to view from Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 20

Kate Harpootlian

At First Sight

Idy Vandepas

Petrichor

Mamie Green of Volta Collective and Marcos Lutyens

The Bridge, 2024

Lorris Eichinger

Intimité Révélée

Tsai Hsi Hung

JIA-MEI Barber Shop

Gideon Merz

TEMPEST

Blue Ka Wing

Peak Hour in the House

Joan Dwiartanto

Crying On The Island They Own

In-Person Programs

Friday, April 11 at 7 pm and Saturday, April 12 at 2 pm

In-Person Program A: Friday, April 11 at 7 pm

Emily Aslin

Aslin Projects

Dint

Cristina Camacho

Good Grief

Omri Drumlevich

Blisspoint

Far

Bret Easterling

BEMOVING

TUMAG Epilogue

Margot Gelber

Only What You Take With You

Seyong Kim

The Moon Reflected in East Sea

Marianna Koytsan

Neta-Kinetics

Thermocline

Chachi Perez

Carne Viva Dance Theatre

In-Person Program B: Saturday, April 12 at 2 pm

Ja'Moon Jones

I Will Be Better Than OK

Dahyun Kim

Ah-Molla Dance Collective

초희|Chohui

Ekko Greenbaum

behind us, there may be Fire

Assaf Salhov

Cardinal Movement and Company

the first day of hunger

Miguel Miranda

se Va

Julian Sanchez

Monologue

Idy Vandepas

The Âme Project

The Coin Collector

Yinqi Wang

Amor Fati

