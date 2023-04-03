92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with FLOCK's Somewhere Between, the New York premiere of their first ensemble touring show. This hour-long work features the signature partnering, rich and complex movement, and heartfelt storytelling of co-choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, joined by a stunning group of guest artists - Liane Aung, Kevin Shannon, Robert Rubama, Emily Krenik. Somewhere Between unpacks how memory and imagination play into our reality and our definitions of self. Drawing from myths or childhood stories FLOCK has woven a physical and vibrant story that explores eternal truths around identity, joy, and the sense of belonging. In Person: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 pm ET, Online Friday, April 21, 12 pm ET - Monday, April 24, 12 pm ET. Tickets from $20 / $10 student Click Here.

Somewhere Between was created through a residency hosted by the Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak region in Colorado Springs and is now on a tour of the US with an international tour planned for this fall. The piece features a mix of music from some of FLOCK's favorite contemporary music artists and otherworldly lighting design by Julie E. Ballard.

FLOCK split their time between Germany and the US with their bases in the south of Germany and on Whidbey Island in Washington State.

The Mainstage Series continues

PETER CHU

In Person - Sun, May 14, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student

Online - noon Mon, May 15 - noon Thu, May 18, from $20

Performing artist, educator and choreographer Peter Chu brings the world premieres of two works to 92NY - Conscious Shift and take-off. Chu performs with Roger Van der Poel, a member of his company, Chuthis.

MALEEK WASHINGTON

In Person - Thu, Jun 8, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student

Online - noon Fri, Jun 9 - noon Mon, Jun 12, from $20

Maleek Washington, a 2021 New York Live Arts Fresh Track grantee, who was also nominated for a Bessie as an "Outstanding Breakout Choreographer" in the same year will be closing out our Mainstage Season by bringing his compelling creative voice to the 92nd Street Y, New York stage for the first time.

