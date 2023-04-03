Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN

In Person: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 pm ET, Online Friday, April 21, 12 pm ET - Monday, April 24, 12 pm ET.

Apr. 03, 2023  

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with FLOCK's Somewhere Between, the New York premiere of their first ensemble touring show. This hour-long work features the signature partnering, rich and complex movement, and heartfelt storytelling of co-choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, joined by a stunning group of guest artists - Liane Aung, Kevin Shannon, Robert Rubama, Emily Krenik. Somewhere Between unpacks how memory and imagination play into our reality and our definitions of self. Drawing from myths or childhood stories FLOCK has woven a physical and vibrant story that explores eternal truths around identity, joy, and the sense of belonging. In Person: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 pm ET, Online Friday, April 21, 12 pm ET - Monday, April 24, 12 pm ET. Tickets from $20 / $10 student Click Here.

Somewhere Between was created through a residency hosted by the Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak region in Colorado Springs and is now on a tour of the US with an international tour planned for this fall. The piece features a mix of music from some of FLOCK's favorite contemporary music artists and otherworldly lighting design by Julie E. Ballard.

FLOCK split their time between Germany and the US with their bases in the south of Germany and on Whidbey Island in Washington State.

The Mainstage Series continues

PETER CHU

In Person - Sun, May 14, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student

Online - noon Mon, May 15 - noon Thu, May 18, from $20

Performing artist, educator and choreographer Peter Chu brings the world premieres of two works to 92NY - Conscious Shift and take-off. Chu performs with Roger Van der Poel, a member of his company, Chuthis.

MALEEK WASHINGTON

In Person - Thu, Jun 8, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student

Online - noon Fri, Jun 9 - noon Mon, Jun 12, from $20

Maleek Washington, a 2021 New York Live Arts Fresh Track grantee, who was also nominated for a Bessie as an "Outstanding Breakout Choreographer" in the same year will be closing out our Mainstage Season by bringing his compelling creative voice to the 92nd Street Y, New York stage for the first time.

Visit 92NY.org/Dance for details on all 2022/23 Harkness Mainstage Series events in Kaufmann Concert Hall, and spring 2023 Harkness Studio Series events in our newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall.




Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall Photo
Review: PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall
What did our critic think of PNB REP 4: “BOUNDLESS”, A TITILLATING TRIPLE BILL at McCaw Hall?
Review: THE NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA Enraptures Audiences at New York City Center Photo
Review: THE NATIONAL BALLET OF CANADA Enraptures Audiences at New York City Center
The National Ballet of Canada has returned to New York City Center for the first time in 15 years and we give the troupe an enthusiastic welcome.
Review: TE WHEKE by Atamira Dance Company at The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: TE WHEKE by Atamira Dance Company at The Joyce Theater
Silence whispers over the seats of The Joyce Theater as Atamira Dance Company's Artistic Director Jack Gray and Executive Producer Marama Lloydd greet the audience in Māori, the Austronesian language spoken primarily by Maōri people; the indigenous population of mainland New Zealand.
J Chen Projects AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA Photo
J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA
J CHEN PROJECT world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS opens tonight! Directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, the production runs through March 31 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.

