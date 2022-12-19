Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 ABT Incubator to Feature Live Public Performance at Pace University's Schimmel Center

2023 ABT Incubator to Feature Live Public Performance at Pace University's Schimmel Center

The performance will be held on January 13th.

Dec. 19, 2022  

In its fifth official installment, ABT Incubator, American Ballet Theatre's in-house choreographic program, is scheduled for January 3-13, 2023. During the two-week workshop, selected choreographers will create new works on ABT dancers. The resulting pieces will be presented on January 13, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. EST at the Schimmel Center at Pace University's New York City campus. This will be the first time ABT Incubator will be presented for live public viewing.

Choreographer auditions for the 2023 ABT Incubator were held in early November, in front of a selection panel comprised of ABT Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie, incoming ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, ABT dancer and Incubator Director Jose Sebastian, ABT Associate Artistic Director Clinton Luckett, and Acting Artistic Director, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Stella Abrera. From the audition, five choreographers were selected - Eva Alt, Mark Caserta, and Roderick George, as well as ABT dancers Tyler Maloney and Luciana Paris. During the January workshop period, these five will be provided with studio time, a stipend, and mentorship, in support of the creation of their new pieces.

In addition to being the first public presentation, 2023 ABT Incubator provides a unique opportunity to watch and engage with American Ballet Theatre in their home city during the winter months. ABT Incubator general admission tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite for $15.

Pace University requires that each person attending the event provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or results of a PCR or rapid antigen test. All visitors are highly encouraged, but not mandated, to wear a face covering while on Pace University campus, regardless of vaccination status. Please read the full Audience Safety Policy here.

Eva Alt (she/her) is a dance artist based in New York City whose works span disciplines across practice, choreography, teaching, writing, new media, and performance. Her work asks fundamental questions about the standard boundaries of the dance world and challenges the way audiences perceive the career of a dancer. Alt received her training at the Boston Ballet School, performed with the Boston Ballet and BalletMet, and danced works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. In 2021, she choregraphed, curated, and produced How Beautiful Everything Is Before It Gets Its Name, a group dance show that explored the place in between rehearsal and performance. Since 2018, she has taught her own ballet classes for all levels in downtown New York City and developed a community around recreational dance for adults. Her forthcoming solo show Eva Alt will take place at NY Live Arts in 2023.

Mark Caserta (they/them) was born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia and received their BFA in Dance & Ballet Performance from the University of the Arts, School of Dance. They danced professionally with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Les Ballets Jazz De Montreal (BJM), and Camille A. Brown & Dancers. Caserta has been awarded the Philadelphia Rocky Award for Outstanding Dance Performance, the Pennsylvania Ballet Choreography Award, and Choreography Awards from Youth American Grand Prix. Caserta has been commissioned by Gibney Company, Whim W'Him Contemporary Dance Seattle, DanceWorks Chicago, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, Kit Modus, Peridance Youth Ensemble, PA Ballet II, The Ailey School, Pace University, and University of the Arts, School of Dance. Currently, Caserta is Artist in Resident at University of the Arts, School of Dance, Contemporary Faculty at Gibney Dance NY & Peridance Capezio Arts Center, a guest artist with MindLeaps, and a freelance educator, dancer, and choreographer. Mark founded BigKid Dance in 2018.

Roderick George (he/him) was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and spent his formative years training at Ben Stevenson's Houston Ballet Academy, The Alvin Ailey School, and the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA). He has danced for Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, Basel Ballet/Theater Basel, GöteborgsOperans Danskompani, and The Forsythe Company. George's choreographic work has been shown at Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, the DanceLab at Ballet Basel, the Ballet Basel School, and The Suburbia project with the GöteborgsOperans Danskompani. Eager to delve into deeper creative explorations with a growing group of close artistic collaborators, George founded kNoname Artist in 2015. Most recently, George was a YoungArts Fellow Winner for the 2021-2022 season, allowing him the opportunity to further develop The Missing Fruit, an upcoming evening-length kNoname Artist production set to premiere in 2023.

Tyler Maloney (he/him) was born in Wyckoff, New Jersey and started his training at a young age in different styles of dance including jazz, modern, contemporary, hip-hop, and later ballet at the local YMCA. At the age of 11, Maloney went to American Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive and was accepted into the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, where he trained for the next four years. In 2010, Maloney performed the role of the Nutcracker Boy in the premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Maloney joined ABT Studio Company in 2013, became an apprentice with the main Company in December 2015, and joined the corps de ballet in April 2016. His repertory includes the Mandarin and one of the Three Ivans in Aurora's Wedding, Leading Gypsy in Don Quixote, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Harlequin in Ratmansky's Harlequinade, Let Me Sing Forevermore, Harlequin and Mother Ginger in Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, the Indian Prince and a Fairy Cavalier in Ratmansky's The Sleeping Beauty, and The Boy in Whipped Cream.

Luciana Paris (she/her) was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and began her ballet training at the age of seven with Elena Perez. From 1991-1996 she studied at the Colon Theater Superior de Art Institute with Katty Gallo and Raul Candal. In 1996, Paris was invited by Maximiliano Guerra to join Ballet Camara and tour with the company in Argentina. She then joined the Teatro Colon Ballet as a soloist where she performed the role of Red Riding Hood in The Sleeping Beauty. In December 1996, Paris joined Julio Bocca's Ballet Argentino as a principal dancer and became Bocca's dance partner. Paris joined American Ballet Theatre as a member of the corps de ballet in October 2001 and was appointed a Soloist in August 2015. In 2012, American Ballet Theatre designated Paris as a Certified Teacher.

For more information, please visit: www.abt.org/abtincubator

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.



Video: Broadways Deanna Doyle Dances THE NUTCRACKERs Dew Drop On Film Photo
Video: Broadway's Deanna Doyle Dances THE NUTCRACKER's Dew Drop On Film
Professional ballet dancer and Broadway actress Deanna Doyle (former Meg Giry in Phantom of the Opera and Astaire Award nominee for Tuck Everlasting) stars in a newly released short dance film in which she dances the role of the Dew Drop Fairy in 'Waltz of the Flowers' from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite. Watch the video here!
The Bessies Announce Recipients of the 2022 NY DANCE AND PERFORMANCE AWARDS Photo
The Bessies Announce Recipients of the 2022 NY DANCE AND PERFORMANCE AWARDS
The NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, have announced the 2022 award recipients at the 38th annual Bessie Awards. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year's event, which was held at Chelsea Factory. A complete list of the 2022 awards follows below.
White Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival Photo
White Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival
White Wave Dance is accepting applications for the 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, to be presented June 22-25, 2023 at Mark Morris Dance Center.
Cabinet Of Curiosity Presents THE ICICLE PICNIC: JOURNEY FOR THE SUN, January 11-15 Photo
Cabinet Of Curiosity Presents THE ICICLE PICNIC: JOURNEY FOR THE SUN, January 11-15
Cabinet of Curiosity, the Chicago-based theater and events company, has announced their first annual pageant The Icicle Picnic.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Broadway's Deanna Doyle Dances THE NUTCRACKER's Dew Drop On FilmVideo: Broadway's Deanna Doyle Dances THE NUTCRACKER's Dew Drop On Film
December 19, 2022

Professional ballet dancer and Broadway actress Deanna Doyle (former Meg Giry in Phantom of the Opera and Astaire Award nominee for Tuck Everlasting) stars in a newly released short dance film in which she dances the role of the Dew Drop Fairy in 'Waltz of the Flowers' from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite. Watch the video here!
The Bessies Announce Recipients of the 2022 NY DANCE AND PERFORMANCE AWARDSThe Bessies Announce Recipients of the 2022 NY DANCE AND PERFORMANCE AWARDS
December 17, 2022

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, have announced the 2022 award recipients at the 38th annual Bessie Awards. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year's event, which was held at Chelsea Factory. A complete list of the 2022 awards follows below.
White Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance FestivalWhite Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival
December 16, 2022

White Wave Dance is accepting applications for the 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, to be presented June 22-25, 2023 at Mark Morris Dance Center.
THE BECOMING to Open Ballet Lorent's 30th Anniversary Season in JanuaryTHE BECOMING to Open Ballet Lorent's 30th Anniversary Season in January
December 16, 2022

The first creative work to mark Newcastle dance company Ballet Lorent's 30th anniversary year, The Becoming is about the unparalleled powers of performance and fashion to transform oneself. It will be presented 18-19 January 2023 7.30pm.
San Francisco Ballet Will Kick Off 2023 With New Works Festival Next@90 And Opening Night GalaSan Francisco Ballet Will Kick Off 2023 With New Works Festival Next@90 And Opening Night Gala
December 15, 2022

Next month, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) premieres next@90, the new works festival opening the Company's 90th anniversary repertory season and running from January 20 to February 11, 2023 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.
share