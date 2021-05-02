10,000 Dreams: Virtual Choreography Festival will highlight Asians in dance. The festival is being held by Final Bow for Yellowface, an organization dedicated to eliminating offensive Asian stereotypes in dance.

The Opening Keynote will be presented in partnership with the New York Public Library Chatham Square Branch and the Library for the Performing Arts, and will be streamed on Monday May 3 at 6pm EST. Panelists will include Rohan Bhargava, Jessica Chen, Edwaard Liang, and Brinda Guha, and will be moderated by Final Bow's Phil Chan.

The festival has also partnered with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to present Unboxed, a tradition re-imagined, that invited Yin Yue (May 10), Edwaard Liang (May 17), and Peter Chu (May 24), to create new dances to the Nutcracker's iconic "Tea" divertissement. Click HERE to learn more!

The festival will close with an archival screening of pioneer Asian American choreographer Choo San Goh's iconic "Fives," presented by the Washington Ballet on May 31.

2021 Choreographers confirmed include:

Rohan Bhargava

Dana Tai Soon Burgess

Pallabi Chakravorty

Jessica Chen

Peter Cheng

Ma Cong

Norbert de la Cruz

Peter Chu

Lia Cirio

Thang Dao

Zhongjing Fang

Brinda Guha

Benjamin Akio Kimitch

Brett Ishida

Keerati Jinakunwipat

Edwaard Liang

Jesse Obremski

Marie Lloyd Paspe

Bennyroyce Royon

Sanjay Saverimuttu

Michael Sakamoto

Connie Shiau

Robyn Mineko Williams

Xin Ying

Yin Yue

Disha Zhao

Learn more at https://www.yellowface.org/10000-dreams.