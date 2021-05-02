10,000 Dreams: Virtual Choreography Festival Will Highlight Asians in Dance
Panelists will include Rohan Bhargava, Jessica Chen, Edwaard Liang, and Brinda Guha, and will be moderated by Final Bow’s Phil Chan.
10,000 Dreams: Virtual Choreography Festival will highlight Asians in dance. The festival is being held by Final Bow for Yellowface, an organization dedicated to eliminating offensive Asian stereotypes in dance.
The Opening Keynote will be presented in partnership with the New York Public Library Chatham Square Branch and the Library for the Performing Arts, and will be streamed on Monday May 3 at 6pm EST. Panelists will include Rohan Bhargava, Jessica Chen, Edwaard Liang, and Brinda Guha, and will be moderated by Final Bow's Phil Chan.
The festival has also partnered with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to present Unboxed, a tradition re-imagined, that invited Yin Yue (May 10), Edwaard Liang (May 17), and Peter Chu (May 24), to create new dances to the Nutcracker's iconic "Tea" divertissement. Click HERE to learn more!
The festival will close with an archival screening of pioneer Asian American choreographer Choo San Goh's iconic "Fives," presented by the Washington Ballet on May 31.
2021 Choreographers confirmed include:
Rohan Bhargava
Dana Tai Soon Burgess
Pallabi Chakravorty
Jessica Chen
Peter Cheng
Ma Cong
Norbert de la Cruz
Peter Chu
Lia Cirio
Thang Dao
Zhongjing Fang
Brinda Guha
Benjamin Akio Kimitch
Brett Ishida
Keerati Jinakunwipat
Edwaard Liang
Jesse Obremski
Marie Lloyd Paspe
Bennyroyce Royon
Sanjay Saverimuttu
Michael Sakamoto
Connie Shiau
Robyn Mineko Williams
Xin Ying
Yin Yue
Disha Zhao
Learn more at https://www.yellowface.org/10000-dreams.