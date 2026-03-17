Yarn/Wire to Make NY Philharmonic Debut with George Lewis's Concerto Premiere

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York-based percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire (Russell Greenberg and Dustin Donahue, percussion; Laura Barger and Julia Den Boer, pianos) will make its debut with the New York Philharmonic led by guest conductor Kwamé Ryan from April 8–10, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Lincoln Center's Wu Tsai Theater in David Geffen Hall.

This program features the group in the world premiere of a new concerto, …ohne festen Wohnsitz (… without a fixed residence) by George Lewis, co-commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and Philharmonie Luxembourg.

The program also includes Charles Ives's The Unanswered Question and Samuel Barber's Second Essay for Orchestra, as well as soprano Golda Schultz singing Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915 – a haunting evocation of childhood memories – plus arias by Igor Stravinsky and Carlisle Floyd.

Program:

Charles Ives – The Unanswered Question

George Lewis – …ohne festen Wohnsitz (… without a fixed residence) [World Premiere, co-commissioned by New York Philharmonic and Philharmonie Luxembourg]

Carlisle Floyd – The Trees on the Mountain, from Susannah

Samuel Barber – Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Second Essay for Orchestra

Igor Stravinsky – No Word from Tom, from The Rake's Progress

Samuel Barber – Second Essay for Orchestra

Kwamé Ryan, conductor

Golda Schultz, soprano

Yarn/Wire, ensemble