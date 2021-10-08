Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Presents ATE9

Ate9 Dance Company returns to The Wallis with the world premiere of the feature-length work Joy, a humorous and poignant reflection on human habits and addictions, November 4, 5 and 6, 2021, 7:30 pm, in the Bram Goldsmith Theater.

The work, choreographed by Ate9's Artistic Director Danielle Agami with music composed by Isaiah Gage, examines humanity's yearning for moments of elation amidst despair, and offers intimate flashes into the mental and physical states of each cast member. A compelling local treasure blazing with innovation, Ate9 captivates audiences with its thought-provoking work.

The L.A.-based dance company, which integrates Gaga technique with other dance styles, last appeared at The Wallis in 2019. A post-performance talk-back with members of the company will be held on November 5.

"The visceral work created by Ate9 is deeply engaging," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "We are pleased to welcome the company back to The Wallis to present the world premiere of Danielle Agami's latest work, which caps our fall dance programming."

Ate9, founded in 2012 by Agami, creates experimental works that re-imagine the role of dance in the community while tapping into its power to unite people across diverse social and cultural borders. Valuing the vibrancy and diversity of its Los Angeles home base, the company, which tours nationwide, invests in and cares about the unique qualities and potential each individual brings to the company. Agami, who received the 2016 Princess Grace Award for Choreography and the 2018 Virginia B. Toulmin Fellowship for Women Leaders in Dance, has collaborated with Yuval Sharon and The Industry, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Long Beach Opera and film director Collin Del Cuore, among others. She formerly led Gaga USA and was a member of the Tel Aviv-based Batsheva Dance Company from 2002 to 2010.

Cellist, string arranger, and songwriter/composer Isaiah Gage has spent decades exploring the vast cosmos of the cello, pushing perceived boundaries and furthering the creative applications of what is stereotypically known as an orchestral string instrument. Creating unique tapestries and soundscapes with acoustic and electric cello, He has collaborated with noted TV/ Film composers David Buckley, Mark Isham, David Schwartz, Miriam Cutler and Brian Reitzell to name a few. Gage has performed with artists Pharell Williams, Mac Miller, Kesha, Tyler the Creator, Pink Martini, Gloria Estefan, Kesha, Chris Potter, Rita Ora and countless others. He is an in-demand session musician who frequents the scores of hit shows and films such as "Arrested Development" (Netflix), "Dear White People" (Netflix), and "The Good Place" (NBC).

The health and safety of patrons, staff and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' current safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safetyindoors.

Dance @ The Wallis is made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $39-$99, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Ate9.