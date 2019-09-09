WE BELIEVE YOU Concert Held in Solidarity for Classical Music Sexual Assault Victims

A concert in support of Lara St. John, and other musicians who have suffered from sexual assault, was held this past weekend in New York City. The concert, entitled We Believe You, was on September 6 and St. John performed herself.

In July of this year, St. John spoke with The Philadelphia Inquirer about the assault she suffered when only a child from renowned violinist and teacher Jascha Brodsky.

The Violin Channel reports that "Lara shared a digest of more than 400 emails she has received since going public with her claims - including an account sent to her about an 8-year-old music student who had been sexually abused and who ultimately committed suicide."

You can view St. John's beautiful Tiny Desk Concert below.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You