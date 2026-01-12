Cellist Tommy Mesa to Release '17(67)' Album Featuring Classical and Contemporary Works

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, February 13, 2026, Cuban-American cellist Dr. Tommy Mesa will release his second solo album, 17(67), on Azica Records. The recording presents a wide-ranging program that bridges centuries of musical expression.

17(67) draws its meaning from two worlds: 1767, the birth year of the Nicolò Gagliano cello Mesa plays throughout the album, and 67, a wildly popular modern slang term. Together, they frame the album's central idea: the meeting of tradition and innovation.

"This is the artistic space I cherish most: where historical craftsmanship and modern creativity coexist," says Mesa. "17(67) pays tribute to the journeys of composers who came before us while championing the voices of my peers, whose music helps shape the classical world of today and tomorrow."

The repertoire spans eras, styles, and sound worlds - illuminating the cello's expressive breadth. Saint-Saëns's The Swan and Massenet's Méditation offer lyrical landmarks of the Romantic canon, while Florence Price's Deserted Garden and Ernest Bloch's Prayer bring deeply rooted spiritual and songlike sensibilities into focus. Works from the early 20th century, such as Francisco Braga's Anoitecendo, capture atmospheric impressionism shaped by Brazilian color and form.

Contemporary voices provide a compelling counterbalance, including GRAMMY-nominated composer Andrea Casarrubios's fluid Mensajes del Agua and Jocelyn Morlock's evocative Halcyon. Jennifer Higdon's Nocturne unfolds in warm, contemplative lines, while Marlos Nobre's Poema III embraces rhythmic drive and dramatic contrast.

Two works reflect Mesa's close artistic relationships. His own arrangements of Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona's La Comparsa and Florence Price's Deserted Garden illuminate their melodic beauty through a distinctly personal lens. Concluding with Kinan Azmeh's A Sad Morning Every Morning - a lament shaped by Middle Eastern inflection and improvisatory expression - the album closes in a contemporary voice that resonates with urgency and humanity.

Heard side-by-side, these pieces reveal how new works can feel as timeless as the classics - and how the canon continually renews itself when placed in modern conversation.

Mesa extends special thanks to Roger Dubois, founder of Canimex Inc., for generously loaning both the cello and bow heard on this recording. The cello was crafted by Nicolò Gagliano in 1767, and the bow by André Richaume circa 1960.

17(67) Tracklist

1. Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) - The Swan [02:57]

2. Jocelyn Morlock (1969-2023) - Halcyon [07:03]

3. Jules Massenet (1842-1912) - "Méditation" from the opera Thaïs [05:07]

4. Ernesto Lecuona (arr. by Tommy Mesa) (1895-1963) - La Comparsa [02:06]

5. Florence Price (arr. by Tommy Mesa) (1887-1953) - Deserted Garden [02:26]

6. Francisco Braga (1868-1945) - Anoitecendo [03:28]

7. Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988) - Mensajes del Agua [04:11]

8. Marlos Nobre (1939-2024) - Poema III [04:10]

9. Jennifer Higdon (b. 1962) - Nocturne [04:58]

10. Ernest Bloch (1880-1959) - From Jewish Life: Prayer [04:39]

11. Kinan Azmeh (b. 1976) - A Sad Morning Every Morning [05:48]

Total Timing: 46:53

Tommy Mesa, cello

Yoon Lee, piano