Violinist Jennifer Koh and Bass-Baritone Davóne Tines Bring EVERYTHING RISES to UCLA

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) will present two musical powerhouses: violinist Jennifer Koh and bass-baritone Davóne Tines, during their musical collaboration Everything Rises on Thursday, April 14 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.



Everything Rises is an original work by Koh and Tines, born from a shared desire to understand themselves as the children and descendants of refugees and slaves. By juxtaposing their family histories and examining how these influenced their artistry and development, Koh and Tines reveal a universal history shared by the excluded and marginalized. The performance features a variety of music, projections and interviews, reclaiming the artists' narratives about who they are and how they got to where they are now.



Recognized for intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance, Koh is a forward-thinking artist dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire, while promoting equity and inclusivity in classical music. She has expanded the contemporary violin repertoire through a wide range of commissioning projects and has premiered more than 100 works written especially for her. Her quest for the new and unusual, sense of endless curiosity, and ability to lead and inspire a host of multidisciplinary collaborators, truly set her apart. Koh regularly performs a broad range of concertos that reflects the breadth of her musical interests from traditional to contemporary.



Recently named as Musical America's 2022 Vocalist of the Year and heralded as "[one] of the most powerful voices of our time" by the Los Angeles Times, the "immensely gifted American bass-baritone Tines has won acclaim, and advanced the field of classical music" (The New York Times) as a path-breaking artist whose work not only encompasses a diverse repertoire, but also explores the social issues of today. As a Black, gay, classically trained performer at the intersection of many histories, cultures, and aesthetics, he is engaged in work that blends opera, art, song, contemporary classical music, spirituals, gospel, and songs of protest, as a means to tell a deeply personal story of perseverance that connects to all of humanity.



Funds provided by Fariba Ghaffari, Kathleen & John Quisenberry, the Kevin Jeske Young Artist Fund and the NEA Challenge Grant Endowment. The CAP UCLA Winter/Spring: 2021-22 Season continues on Sunday, April 24 with DakhaBrakha.

Pictured: Jennifer Koh and Davóne Tines

Photo Credits: Juergen Frank and KJOHN_LASOUL