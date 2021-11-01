Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA To Feature Broadway Star Liz Callaway In Return To Skyview Concert Hall

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA presents a sensational evening of Broadway and holiday music on December 11 and 12, featuring Tony-nominated singer-actress Liz Callaway.

Known for her performances on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Cats and others, as well as such animated films as Anastasia, The Return of Jafar and The Swan Princess, Callaway will delight audiences under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons.

This concert will mark the long-awaited return to performances with live audiences in Skyview Concert Hall. Due to a school district mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, live audiences were not permitted in the auditorium at Skyview High School prior to November 2021.

"We couldn't be more excited to be back at Skyview," said Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "We are grateful to our loyal patrons and supporters for watching our performances online and following us to various venues for the first two concerts of the season, and now we are thrilled to bring audiences back to our regular venue."

Featuring classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and more, as well as a special performance of the hit songs "Once Upon a December" and "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia, this program is a treat for musical theater lovers. An exciting lineup of Christmas favorites will round out the festive programming.

This concert is made possible by the generous sponsorship of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The grand piano will be kindly provided by Michelle's Piano Co.

Tickets to this remarkable program are available through the VSO website, or by phone at 360-735-7278. Every ticket can be used for in-person attendance or to watch live online through the Virtual Concert Hall on the VSO website.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30. In person audiences can attend a pre-concert talk with Greg Scholl one hour prior to the concert start time.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

To keep audience members, staff, volunteers and musicians safe, masks are to be worn at all times when inside the building regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, the VSO requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for admittance into the concert hall.

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Off-Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill (Playwrights Horizons), and also appeared in Brownstone (Roundabout), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Godspell. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello!(Encores!), and Hair in Concert. Regional and international credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall, and most recently, starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing".

Ms. Callaway has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at The Donmar Warehouse in London. Boom!,a celebration of the music of the 60's and 70's, also created with her sister was recorded live at Birdland, and is currently touring performing arts centers around the country. Recently she had the pleasure of singing Chances Are with singing legend Johnny Mathis in Vancouver. She also co-starred with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein's in New York and joined Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder at Hal David's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Her extensive US symphony work includes appearances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Ravinia, and The Hollywood Bowl. Worldwide, she has performed in China, Australia (with Stephen Schwartz), New Zealand, Iceland, Estonia, France (Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris), Slovenia, South Korea, and Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu where she premiered a new concert featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim.

Liz sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jafar. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars and The Rewrite with The Hugh Grant.

For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.