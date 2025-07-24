Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Reveals First-Ever $1 Million Gift

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA has received a $1,250,000 gift commitment from Dr. Michael C. Liu. To commemorate Dr. Liu's wife, Nien-Wei Hsiao, the orchestra's chamber music series will be renamed as the VSO-USA Nien-Wei Hsiao Chamber Music Series and the Nien-Wei Hsiao endowment fund will be established. Ms. Hsiao, a deeply engaged and impactful VSO-USA volunteer over the past two decades, passed away earlier this year after a noble struggle with a rare form of cancer for which a cure has not yet been found.

This is the first-ever donation exceeding $1 million for VSO-USA, which for 47 years has enriched the cultural life of the greater Southwest Washington area with music of the highest caliber. The funds, which will be distributed over multiple years, will be used to increase musician and staff salaries and strengthen the endowment.

"Nien-Wei was an inspiring and visionary community builder who introduced the VSO to hundreds of people over the years," said Igor Shakhman, VSO's Chief Executive Officer. "It is meaningful and fitting that future generations will associate music of the highest caliber with someone who understood the transformative power of bringing people together."

"For over two decades, Nien-Wei and Michael have demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to cultivating world-class music in Vancouver," said Carol Van Natta, the Chair of the Board of Directors for the VSO-USA. "Their generous investment affirms the work we've done and propels our continued transformation."

In the past five years, VSO-USA has tripled its budget and prioritized the enhancement of music in the community. Recent accomplishments include the establishment of the VSO-USA chamber music series in 2012, the creation of a comprehensive education program to support arts education in schools, and the co-founding of the Vancouver Arts & Music Festival with the City of Vancouver.

"The tremendous dedication and musicianship from my fellow musicians of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Salvador Brotons have always been a source of inspiration. The orchestra members deserve to be recognized - and compensated - as the top-tier artists they truly are," said Dr. Liu. "The VSO-USA is a cultural treasure, a catalyst for community, and a beacon of artistic excellence internationally. In the spirit of my wife, I am proud to further its legacy."

Dr. Liu and Ms. Hsiao became enthusiastic supporters of VSO-USA soon after their arrival to Vancouver in 2001. Ms. Hsiao was described by many as VSO-USA's "most active volunteer," steering the success of more than a dozen galas and creating approximately 100 home fundraising parties for the VSO, called Parties of Note.

Upon joining the VSO in 2002, Dr. Liu took on the roles of musician, board member, and generous donor all at the same time. Throughout his life, Dr. Liu has balanced his successful medical career by also performing as a professional pianist. He has performed as soloist with the Chicago, Guam, Rochester, and Taipei City Symphonies, and with VSO-USA. After graduating from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Liu spent time working in Guam and then after moving to Vancouver, devoted his career as a faculty member for the Family Medicine Residency Program at PeaceHealth.

VSO-USA recently announced that its 2025-26 season will feature a dazzling array of top-tier soloists that include Marc-André Hamelin, Anne-Marie McDermott, and Inés Issel Burzyńska, playing some of the greatest classical works under Maestro Salvador Brotons, VSO's Music Director and Conductor. Spotlighting music by John Adams, Carlos Simon and Mason Bates throughout the season, nearly every program will highlight the artistry of some of the great American composers of our time. This summer, VSO-USA presents and performs at the third annual Vancouver Arts & Music Festival, from July 31 to August 3.