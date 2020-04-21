Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch the Hamilton College Orchestra's Spring 2019 Concert

Hamilton College is bringing back concerts for everyone who is spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next in Hamilton's Encore series of student performances is a May 2019 concert by the Hamilton College Orchestra that featured songs from the Bernstein classic West Side Story.

It was the first time that the HCO provided accompaniment for a College theatre production.

