VIDEO: Watch NY Philharmonic's Young People Concerts WHERE WE FIND HOPE & THE ART OF LISTENING

Whether you're in a (virtual) classroom or hanging out with friends, good listening can help us be effective communicators and consider different perspectives before we respond. In the first of three episodes of the series Hope and Healing, hear music by Vivaldi, Bartók, and Very Young Composer Ilana Rahim-Braden.

For more than a year we've faced profound changes and challenges. In times like these, how do composers and other artists deliver messages of hope, and what do they inspire in you? In this second of three episodes of the series Hope and Healing, listen to music by Florence Price, Roberto Sierra, William Grant Still, and Jessie Montgomery.