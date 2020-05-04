VIDEO: The Chamber Music Society of Detroit Presents Pianist Aaron Diehl

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit takes a deep dive into early 20th-century ragtime and jazz with multi-faceted pianist Aaron Diehl. Equally at home with classical music and jazz, Diehl performs a program of rags by Scott Joplin and Eubie Blake, show tunes, light classics, and music of Harlem Stride masters James P. Johnson, Thomas "Fats" Waller and Willie "the Lion" Smith.

With its "striding" oom-pah left hand, Harlem Stride became the rage in 1920's New York as the ragtime of Scott Joplin and his contemporaries was transformed into jazz with a new improvisatory freedom, swinging, energized rhythms and virtuoso pianism.

Aaron Diehl connects this history to the present day, giving listeners a taste of what audiences might have heard in clubs, concert halls, and at-home "rent parties" in the 1920's and 1930's. Today's virtual performances offer unique ways for communities to support artists and stay connected through music.

Co-Presented with the University of Chicago Presents and the Des Moines Civic Music Association.

PROGRAM:



Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag

Thomas "Fats" Waller: African Ripples

Scott Joplin: Solace, A Mexican Serenade

Edvard Grieg: Anitra's Dance, from Peer Gynt

Massenet: Élégie

Willie "the Lion" Smith: Fading Star

George Gershwin: 'S Wonderful

James P. Johnson: Carolina Shout





