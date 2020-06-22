Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Steven Honigberg and Family, Corinne Foley, and More Join NSO @ Home LIVE
Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.
This week's performance features NSO Cellist Steven Honigberg, Violinist Lily Honigberg, Pianist Jessica Honigberg and NSO Youth Fellowship Oboist Corinne Foley. Featuring works by Saint-Saëns, Dutilleux, Mendelssohn and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.
