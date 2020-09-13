Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: National Virtual Medical Orchestra Performs Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2
The orchestra included fifty doctors, nurses, students and first responders.
The National Virtual Medical Orchestra united virtually for a performance of Danzon No 2 by Arturo Márquez.
The orchestra included fifty doctors, nurses, students and first responders, according to NBC 12.
"As most orchestras remain silent, this ensemble offers medical musicians a place to heal in these stressful times," stated a release from NVMO, "and offers music lovers around the country a chance to hear some of our most talented medical musicians in action."
Watch the video below!
