VIDEO: National Virtual Medical Orchestra Performs Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2

The orchestra included fifty doctors, nurses, students and first responders.

The National Virtual Medical Orchestra united virtually for a performance of Danzon No 2 by Arturo Márquez.

The orchestra included fifty doctors, nurses, students and first responders, according to NBC 12.

"As most orchestras remain silent, this ensemble offers medical musicians a place to heal in these stressful times," stated a release from NVMO, "and offers music lovers around the country a chance to hear some of our most talented medical musicians in action."

Watch the video below!

