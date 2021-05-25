VIDEO: NY Phil Bandwagon Week 2: National Black Theatre

Last weekend at Marcus Garvey Park The National Black Theatre and the New York Philharmonic, together, were bringing culture back to Harlem and to New York City. Watch this video for a recap of the events that included performances by Paul Beaubrun, Sing Harlem Choir, DJ Grand Wizzard Theodore, violinist Curtis Stewart, soprano Laquita Mitchell and The Harlem Chamber Players, and more.

For Bandwagon 2, the Philharmonic is partnering with six New York institutions that use art to inspire their communities: A Better Jamaica, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, El Puente, Flushing Town Hall, Groundswell, and National Black Theatre. Over four weeks, the Philharmonic and its partners will present a total of 39 performances by more than 100 artists, which span artistic disciplines from reggae, jazz, and opera, to dance, poetry, theater, film, and visual art.

The mobile venue for Bandwagon 2 is a customized 20-foot shipping container, conceived of and designed and built by Chad Owens. It features a foldout stage and LED video wall, a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound Spacemap Go system, integrated lighting, and a video control system designed and created by Mark Grey. Groundswell, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has created a new mural to adorn the sides of the container. Artist Julia Cocuzza designed the mural in collaboration with the Philharmonic and all partner organizations, incorporating visual elements important to the identities of each group.