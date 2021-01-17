VIDEO: Heresy Films Releases Pandemic Relevant Short Music Film, LOVE'S FEVER

Inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's Decameron, Heresy Films a division of Heresy Records, has released Love's Fever, a short covid-19 Pandemic relevant music film created by international opera and stage director Eric Fraad. (Boccaccio probably conceived The Decameron after the epidemic of 1347, and completed it by 1353) Fraad's film personifies the Italian poem Deh Lassa La Mia Vita, which occurs at the end of Day Seven in the Decameron. The narrative takes place in an isolated villa outside the Italian city of Florence during the height of the Black Death: throughout ten days of seclusion, seven young women & three young men, seeking refuge from the plague take turns telling stories and singing songs to entertain themselves and each other.

Caitríona O'Leary set the song Deh Lassa La Mia Vita, to the melody of the song No Vedi Tu Amore written by 14th century composer Lorenzo da Firenze. The plaintive melody appears in MS Mediceo Palatino 87, f47V, also known as the Squarcialupi Codex. It as a monophonic ballata expressing a young woman's distress centered on her despair of never being able to return to the place of emotional and personal balance which she formerly enjoyed. The opening refrain which is also sung between each of four verses and at the end of the song translates as follows:

Alas, my life's forlorn!

Oh, shall it ever be that I'll regain

The place from which I had to part in grief?

Film Credits:

Director and Producer - Eric Fraad

Singer - Caitríona O'Leary

Editor - Martin Mai

Art Director - Gareth Jones

Recording and Mix Engineer - Caitríona O'Leary

Mastering Engineer - James Darkin

Camera Operator - Tara Slye