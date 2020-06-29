Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Emily Wong Performs JANE EYRE Piano Sonata in B Flat

Article Pixel Jun. 29, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre has released a new Orchestral Performance video!

Emily Wong, an ABT Company pianist and member of ABT's Orchestra, plays the Piano Sonata in B flat from JANE EYRE.

The piece by Franz Schubert takes place during the final pas de deux of Act I.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Emily Wong Performs JANE EYRE Piano Sonata in B Flat
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You