VIDEO: Emily Wong Performs JANE EYRE Piano Sonata in B Flat
American Ballet Theatre has released a new Orchestral Performance video!
Emily Wong, an ABT Company pianist and member of ABT's Orchestra, plays the Piano Sonata in B flat from JANE EYRE.
The piece by Franz Schubert takes place during the final pas de deux of Act I.
Check out the video below!
