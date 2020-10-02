Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Cuartetango String Quartet Performs in Memory of Maestro Suarez Paz

Musicians include Leonardo Suarez Paz and Hector Omar Falcon, violins; Ron Lawrence, viola; Danny Miller, cello; Filippo Arlia, piano.

Oct. 2, 2020  
        

Cuartetango string quartet performs Adios Nonino by Leonarodo Suarez Paz's Cuartetango with Filippo Arlia.

"One of the videos in honor of my father and Piazzolla's violinist, Fernando Suarez Paz, under the pandemic video series. Adios Nonino was written by Astor Piazzolla in his New York City apartment after receiving news of his father's passing in Argentina. We were in the process of editing this video when I learned of my father's death, which took place in Buenos Aires on September 12, 2020." - Leonardo Suarez Paz

Watch below:

Please consider making a tax deductible contribution to the PIAZZOLLA 100 project, which promotes immigrant arts, cross cultural collaboration and unity through the language of Nuevo Tango: https://www.nyfa.org/fiscal-sponsorship/project-directory/view-project/?id=LP1642
PROJECT INFO: www.piazzolla100.com

Cuartetango string quartet:
Leonardo Suarez Paz and Hector Omar Falcon, violins.
Ron Lawrence, viola. Danny Miller, cello.
Filippo Arlia, piano.

Editing by: Numa Roades.


