VIDEO: ABT's Emily Wong Performs the SWAN LAKE Finale

Article Pixel Jul. 6, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre has released a new Orchestral Performance video!

In the video, Emily Wong, an ABT Company pianist and member of ABT's Orchestra, plays the powerful finale from the fourth act of SWAN LAKE.

Check it out below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


