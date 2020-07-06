Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: ABT's Emily Wong Performs the SWAN LAKE Finale
American Ballet Theatre has released a new Orchestral Performance video!
In the video, Emily Wong, an ABT Company pianist and member of ABT's Orchestra, plays the powerful finale from the fourth act of SWAN LAKE.
Check it out below!
