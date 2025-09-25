URSULA OPPENS Will Perform at MoMA With Pianist Adam Tendler

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Modern Art will present legendary pianist Ursula Oppens in two piano duet recitals with Adam Tendler on October 16 and October 18, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio. The concerts are part of MoMA’s exhibition Stephen Prina: A Lick and a Promise and will feature Prina’s An Evening of 19th- and 20th-Century Piano Music, composed of excerpts from Beethoven’s nine symphonies arranged by the artist.

On December 13, Oppens will return to MoMA for A Push Comes to Love Fest, an all-day concert culminating the exhibition, where she will perform Frederic Rzewski’s The People United Will Never Be Defeated.

About Ursula Oppens

Hailed as “the modest queen of contemporary music” by The New York Times, Oppens is renowned for her original interpretations of both new works and standard repertoire. Over her distinguished career, she has premiered music by composers such as Elliott Carter, John Adams, John Corigliano, Frederic Rzewski, Meredith Monk, György Ligeti, and Joan Tower, among many others.

A five-time Grammy nominee, Oppens is especially celebrated for her landmark recordings of Rzewski’s The People United Will Never Be Defeated, which she has recorded twice to critical acclaim. Her discography also includes Winging It: Piano Music of John Corigliano, Oppens Plays Carter, and Fantasy: Oppens Plays Kaminsky.

Oppens has appeared as soloist with the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony, and major orchestras worldwide. She is a Distinguished Professor of Music at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center and has been honored with an honorary doctorate from the New England Conservatory.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place October 16 and October 18, 2025, at 7 p.m., and December 13, 2025, at the Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio at The Museum of Modern Art (11 W. 53rd Street, New York, NY). For tickets and additional information, visit moma.org.