Thomas Piercy ​Presents Tokyo To New York 'Moments In This Time' Benefit Concert For Covid-19 Musicians Relief​

Join Artistic Director, clarinetist and hichiriki player Thomas Piercy, and the performers and composers of "Tokyo to New York", for the broadcast premiere of the "Moments In This Time" benefit concert to aid composers and performers affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Each piece is a moment in time, this time, and all together they form an evocative musical journey with many twists and turns. From the opening music - a prayer for peace, to the closing music - calling for the sun to rise.

Many musicians continue to find themselves in difficult situations brought on by the pandemic. This "Moments in This Time" concert is broadcast free of charge so there is no financial barrier for anyone that wants to see and hear this new music. There is a Donate Link for people to use if they are able to do so. 100% of donations will go to the following organizations that are directly aiding composers/performers affected by the covid-19 pandemic: NewMusicUSA, Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music, and the Japan Foundation.

Thomas Piercy, the Artistic Director, clarinetist, and hichiriki player of "Tokyo to New York" was in Japan for concerts scheduled for February, March, and April 2020. These concerts were cancelled or postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on live concerts in Japan. Due to travel restrictions put in place between Japan and USA, Mr. Piercy was not able to return to his NYC home until mid-August, 2020.

Mr. Piercy decided he would use this time to perform a benefit concert to aid fellow musicians affected by the covid-19 pandemic. He received permission from Tokyo Concerts Lab to give a "no audience" concert at their hall in July. ​He asked composers he had previously worked with if they would be interested in writing a new work, a short musical moment in this time, to be performed and recorded as part of this benefit concert.

Piercy and six of his colleagues came together in Tokyo, Japan in July to record "Moments In This Time" - a "Tokyo to New York" benefit concert. The concert features the premieres of music by a wide variety of composers based in NYC, Tokyo, Bangkok, Shenzhen (China), London, Vienna, and Warsaw (from young composers aged 10, 13, and 17 to award-winning composers that have had their music performed by international soloists and ensembles, and orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, Dresden Sinfonietta, BBC Proms, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The "Moments in This Time" concert video will be broadcast free of charge so there is no financial barrier for anyone that wants to see and hear this new music. There is a Donate Button for people to use if they choose to do so. The video will be made available for viewing on YouTube after the initial broadcast.

Performers:

THOMAS PIERCY, clarinet/hichiriki; SHOICHIRO TANAKA, piano; GO MOCHIZUKI, mandolin; COLLEEN SCHMUCKAL, shamisen; HIDEYUKI TSUCHIYA, shakuhachi; RYUTA IWASE, bass clarinet.

Composers:

ALYSSA ASKA, JEAN-PATRICK BESINGRAND, SETH BOUSTEAD, CHEN YIHAN. SETH DAVID. DAVID FETHEROLF, REIKO FUETING, DAI FUJIKURA, GILBERT GALINDO, LYUDMILA GERMAN, MASATORA GOYA, JINHEE HAN, KYOKO HIRAI, TOMO HIRAYAMA, ZHIHUA HU, JUSTIN HUNG, MATTHEW KENNEDY, MIGAKU KITSUKAWA, YU KUWABARA, RACHEL LIN, JAMES LOUGHERY, PIYAWAT LOUILARPPRASERT, MATT A. MASON, PAUL MORIN, ALON NECHUSHTAN, GENE PRITSKER, SHION SAHARA, MIHO SASAKI, MICHAEL SCHELLE, COLLEEN SCHMUCKAL, MATT SIMON, NINA SINIAKOVA, DORIAN TABB, SHOICHIRO TANAKA, EMILIO TEUBAL, MINAKO TOKUYAMA, IPPO TSUBOI, YURI UMEMOTO, NAGOMI WADA, DALIT WARSHAW, IGNACY ZALEWSKI.

Broadcast the concert premiere on Youtube https://youtu.be/DQAJMElmlb0

on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 8pm EST

Program info, composer/performer links, program notes, and donation information:

http://www.tonadaproductions.com/tokyo-to-new-york-moments-in-this-time.html

