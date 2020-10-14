The Wallis Presents Free Virtual Panel Discussion About Radical Philanthropy In 2020 And Beyond

Free live virtual panel discussion features prominent philanthropists and fundraising experts.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Center Stage: A Fundraiser's Guide to Radical Philanthropy in 2020 & Beyond, an invigorating and informative live virtual panel discussion moderated by CCS Fundraising featuring prominent philanthropists and fundraising experts from Southern California and beyond, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10 am (PDT).

The free 75-minute presentation and panel discussion, geared for the arts and culture community, explores the different ways the philanthropic sector is addressing the work of mission-building and fundraising with fresh ideas and new eyes during this critical time.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Una Osili from the Indiana University Lilly School of Philanthropy, the world's first school on philanthropy. An internationally recognized expert on economic development and philanthropy who speaks around the globe on issues related to national and international trends in economics and philanthropy, she recently testified to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee on supporting charitable giving during the COVID-19 crisis. She also leads the research and publication of Giving USA, the annual report on American philanthropy. She is joined by panelists Michael Fleming, Executive Director of the David Bohnett Foundation, a grant-making foundation charged with improving society through social activism, and Lisa Greer, a noted philanthropist and author of Philanthropy Revolution, with other panelists to be announced. CCS Fundraising Corporate Vice President Aashika Patel is the moderator and Rachel Fine, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis, hosts the event.

"As we chart our emergence from the global pandemic crisis, The Wallis is facing the same challenging fundraising issues as many of our colleagues in the arts community across the county," says Fine, "With an eye to community engagement and informing the next generation of major donors to the arts, this panel discussion addresses the outlook for the arts in 2021 and provides novel strategies and concepts that for fundraisers can apply to their own scenarios. We are delighted to have Dr. Onsili, who is one of the worlds' foremost experts on trends and developments in philanthropy, anchor this panel discussion, and look forward to panelists Michael Fleming and Lisa Geer sharing their innovative insights."

This free event carries forward The Wallis' commitment to accessible arts and culture for the Los Angeles community and follows the successful Center Stage panel discussions in February 2019 about the future of arts education in Los Angeles, in May 2018 that focused on L.A.'s notable dance landscape and the inaugural event in September 2017 discussing women leaders and the arts in L.A.

Registration to the free digital broadcast can be accessed at www.thewallis.org/centerstage. Five event attendees will be randomly selected to win a signed copy of Greer's recently published book Philanthropy Revolution: How to Inspire Donors, Build Relationships and Make a Difference.

About the Panelists:

UNA O. OSILI, Ph.D., (keynote speaker), is a global expert on philanthropy and social innovation. She has more than two decades of experience in leadership, economic policy and research across public and private sectors, and recently testified to the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee on supporting charitable giving during the Covid-19 crisis. Dr. Osili is the Associate Dean for Research and International Programs, Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. She leads the research and publication of Global Resource Flows Index and the Global Philanthropy Environment Index, as well as the research and publication of Giving USA, the annual report on American philanthropy. Dr. Osili is the Founder of Generosity for Life - a digital platform that provides new data tools in the area of philanthropy and social impact. She received her bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and her Master's and Ph.D. from Northwestern University. Non-Profit Times named Dr. Osili to its 2019 "Power and Influence Top 50," recognizing her leadership in the philanthropic sector.

MICHAEL FLEMING (panelist) is the Executive Director of the David Bohnett Foundation - a grant making foundation charged with "improving society through social activism." Michael has served on numerous boards and commissions including the Los Angeles Board of Water Power Commissioners - the five member panel that oversees the nation's largest public utility. He previously served as the President of the East Los Angeles Area Planning Commission and as a Commissioner on the Board of the Los Angeles Convention Center. In 2010, President Barack Obama named Fleming to the White House Council for Community Solutions. Fleming serves on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations, including The Carr Center at Harvard Kennedy School, Southern California Grantmakers and public radio powerhouse KCRW, where he served as Chairman of the Board and Co-Chair of their capital campaign. For nearly 20 years he's been an adjunct professor of organizational development and public policy at UCLA; from 2013 to 2016 he was also an adjunct professor of public policy at NYU.

LISA GREER (panelist), author of PHILANTHROPY REVOLUTION: How To Improve Donors, Build Relationships, And Make A Difference, is an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist who has managed her family's giving for the last decade. She has served on dozens of boards and commissions, including the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission, the international board of the New Israel Fund, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and the Los Angeles District Attorney Crime Prevention Foundation. Greer also founded two healthcare-related companies and a strategic advisory firm specializing in digital media and entertainment. As a Hollywood studio executive, she managed the online businesses at NBC and Universal Studios, while also launching pioneering ventures into music webcasting. Greer is a mother of five and lives with her husband Joshua and their two youngest children in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.philanthropyrevolution.com.

AASHIKA PATEL (moderator) has more than ten years of fundraising experience with a broad range of organizations, including healthcare, civil liberties, independent schools, cultural institutions, religious, higher education, performing and visual arts, humanitarian aid and children's advocacy causes. She specializes in working with culturally unique institutions on nuanced approaches to fundraising, activating the next generation of donors, cultivating first-generation American donors, as well as building internal consensus around plans and strategies among leadership and development teams to reach aggressive goals. Having worked with clients in the U.S. and around the world, Patel has garnered particular expertise in the areas of board recruitment and training; campaign planning and development; donor management and reporting; major gift solicitation and stewardship; building planned giving programs at cash-dependent organizations; development officer training and goal-setting; and creating fundraising metrics unique to individual organizations.

