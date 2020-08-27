The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Season Begins with a Special Live Streamed Performance

The VSO season opening concert will feature favorite masterworks by Vivaldi, Elgar, Walker, Still, Vaughan Williams and Shostakovich.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will launch its 2020-21 season with a live streamed concert that patrons can enjoy from home.

The September 26 performance will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall, without an in-person audience (in accordance with Washington State's guidelines for Phase 2). The broadcast will begin at 6:30pm with the highly anticipated premiere of the VSO pre-concert show featuring prominent local podcast producer, Ashley Hall, and Vancouver's favorite host Greg Scholl. The performance and the show will be re-broadcasted on Sunday, September 27 starting at 2:30pm.

The orchestra will be led by award-winning conductor Maestro Ken Selden. Maestro Selden made his Vancouver debut in the summer of 2018 leading the VSO in a critically acclaimed open-air Summer Concert as part of the "Six to Sunset" Series.

The program will include works by two prominent African American composers - William Grant Still and Pulitzer Prize winner George Walker - as well as audience favorite Elgar's Serenade, Vivaldi's Concerto Alla Rustica and Vaughan Williams' Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus". The concert will culminate with the performance of Shostakovich's monumental Chamber Symphony, Op. 110a (arr. Barshai) composed "in memory of victims of fascism and war." Oregon Public Broadcasting's President and CEO, Steve Bass, will be the emcee for the performances.

"We are thrilled to be able to perform again after a nearly seven-month pause," said VSO Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "As the leading arts organization in Southwest Washington we are dedicated to bringing music to our community especially during these perilous times. The healing power of music is widely known and well documented. Throughout history, music has proven to be a powerful antidote to anxiety, fear and depression. Right now our audience needs us more than ever. And we are here to serve our community and beyond."

"We are working with leading audio/video professionals in the region to bring to our listeners the best possible concert experience directly to their living rooms. We will use nine high-definition video cameras combined with state-of-the-art audio equipment" said VSO Board Chair, Victoria Tullett. "Obviously, there is no substitute to experiencing live music in person in the concert hall and we can't wait to have our live audience back to Skyview as soon as we are allowed to do so. But for now, we are absolutely committed to bringing the highest quality alternative to being in the concert hall."

Details:

What: Vivaldi's Concerto Alla Rustica; George Walker's Lyric for Strings; Elgar's Serenade; Vaughan Williams' Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus"; William Grant Still Serenade; Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony Op. 110a (arr. Barshai)

September 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. (pre-concert show at 6:30pm) and September 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. (pre-concert show at 2:30pm)

Where: Live stream from Skyview Concert Hall to your viewing devices.

Tickets: Free with the season subscription. Single tickets are $30. Available online or by calling 360-735-7278.

Tickets

All current season ticket holders will receive a secure individualized email link in order to access live-stream of the performances.

Single tickets to view the live-stream are on sale now. A secure individualized email link will be emailed to each single ticket buyer.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Safety Precautions

Two physicians on the VSO board of directors - Drs. Michael Liu and David Smith - helped to develop the safety protocols for the musicians in coordination with the Washington Health Department.

In order to minimize the risk of infection among musicians, wind and brass instruments will not be included for this performance.

Musicians will perform at an appropriate distance and wear face masks.

The size of the orchestra will be reduced to ensure appropriate distancing.

Future Performances

Our previously scheduled program for September- which included the appearance of internationally renowned piano virtuoso, Alexander Toradze - is now scheduled for April of 2021.

We are working closely with the Department of Health to monitor the latest COVID-19 developments and will be adjusting our season's programming accordingly. Changes will be promptly communicated to the audience

Maestro Brotons

Due to current travel restrictions in both the Unites States and Europe, Maestro Brotons will not be able to join the VSO for this concert. We hope that Maestro will join us for our upcoming performances in November, depending on safety guidelines in place at that time.

About Ken Selden

Ken Selden is currently conductor and music director of the Portland State University Orchestra, a position he has held since 2006. Selden made his professional debut with the National Arts Center Orchestra (Canada) at the invitation of Pinchas Zuckerman, and subsequently appeared with orchestras of Denver, Baltimore, Minnesota and North Carolina, and at music festivals in the United States, Israel, Japan, Romania and Switzerland. Additionally, he has performed with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra at the David Oistrakh Festival and conducted orchestras in Finland, Italy and Belgium. Since arriving in Portland, Selden has appeared as guest conductor of the Oregon Symphony, Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland Youth Philharmonic and the Newport Symphony. Most recently, his recordings of Mahler and Debussy arrangements with the newly established Martingale Ensemble were released on MSR Classics. An advocate for new music, Selden has worked with composers Pierre Boulez, John Cage and Tan Dun, and has conducted recent world premieres of music by Peter Lieberson, Michael Nyman and Stephen Paulus. Prior to his appointment at PSU, Selden led a series of performances as assistant conductor of two innovative ensembles - the Brooklyn Philharmonic and the Eos Orchestra. Under his direction, the PSU Orchestra has received three awards in Adventurous Programming from ASCAP and the League of American Orchestras.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns to Vancouver for his 30th season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest-conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 42nd season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.

