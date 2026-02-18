EnChor Choir Will Present BRIDGING WORLDS Concert This April

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

EnChor Choir, under the direction of Morna Edmundson, C.M., will present BRIDGING WORLDS on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 3 p.m. at Pacific Spirit United Church.

The program spans centuries and styles, moving from Monteverdi to contemporary jazz-inspired repertoire. Featuring arrangements by Vancouver-based composer and arranger Ron Smail, the concert highlights choral storytelling shaped by place, history, and lived experience.

Across the afternoon, audiences will hear music reflecting the prairie landscapes of Mennonite settlers in Saskatchewan, jazz-inflected harmonies, sunrise-inspired soundscapes, and sacred texts set for resonant choral textures. The program also includes an arrangement written specifically for EnChor and a world premiere.

Smail, who has written more than 400 arrangements, is also a member of EnChor. His longstanding musical partnership with Edmundson spans more than four decades. Edmundson noted the ensemble’s range, describing singers who move seamlessly from Healey Willan’s Rise Up, My Love to new jazz arrangements with equal focus and vitality.

Founded in 2007, EnChor is an auditioned SATB choir of singers aged 55 and over. The ensemble has appeared at festivals, collaborated with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and hosted BC Choral Federation events. Edmundson, who previously led the treble choir Elektra for 38 years, has received numerous honors including the Order of Canada.