The New York Pops Celebrates the Holidays with A FRANK AND ELLA CHRISTMAS

The New York Pops celebrates the holiday season with A Frank and Ella Christmas featuring jazz star Tony DeSare and stage legend Capathia Jenkins on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The concert includes arrangements that Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald premiered on their famous holiday recordings including "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Secret of Christmas," and "Jingle Bells." Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA will be featured in the New York City premiere of a brand-new piece celebrating the miracle of Hanukkah, as well as other seasonal favorites.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2019-20 season at Carnegie Hall include: Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein on January 24 with Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen; I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage on February 14 with Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell; Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams on March 27; and The New York Pops 37th Birthday Gala honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez on April 27.



Tickets, priced at $31.50 to $145, are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

