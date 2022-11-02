The Mahler Competition For Young Conductors Now Accepting Applications

Bamberg Symphony's international competition for young conductors, The Mahler Competition, is accepting applications for conductors under the age of 35. The competition will take place in Bamberg, Germany from July 7 - July 15, 2023. The application period is running from September 15 - November 30th, 2022, with applications forms available on the Mahler Competition website.

Founded by the Bamberg Symphony in 2004, under the patronage of the composer's grand-daughter, Marina Mahler, the Mahler Competition returns in 2023 for its seventh edition. The jury, chaired by Marina Mahler, Chief Conductor Jakub Hrůša and Chief Executive Marcus Rudolf Axt, will include Deborah Borda, Thomas Hampson, and Barbara Hannigan alongside nine other classical music luminaries.

The last competition held in 2020 saw a total of 336 applicants from 54 nations, with 10 male and 2 female finalists. Excelling candidates from various regions are invited to Bamberg for the final stages of the competition. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three finalists, with 30,000 Euros awarded to the first prize winner, 20,000 Euros to second place, and 10,000 Euros to third. The first-place winner will additionally receive career coaching and the unique opportunity to grow as a conductor and artist through continued mentorship. Many extraordinary conductors found their start at the Mahler Competition, including 2006 winner Gustavo Dudamel and 2013 winner Lahav Shani.

This competition's repertoire begins fittingly with Gustav Mahler's brilliant Symphony No. 7, followed with works by Joseph Haydn, Alban Berg, Igor Stravinsky, and concluding with Bernd Richard Deutsch's new work for orchestra, a world premiere commission by the Bamberg Symphony.

Bamberg Symphony encourages young conductors from around the world to apply online for consideration in this competition. All travel and accommodation expenses will be covered, and the majority of competition rounds will be streamed online.

