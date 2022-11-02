The Mahler Competition For Young Conductors Now Accepting Applications
The application period is running from September 15 - November 30th, 2022, with applications forms available on the Mahler Competition website.
Bamberg Symphony's international competition for young conductors, The Mahler Competition, is accepting applications for conductors under the age of 35. The competition will take place in Bamberg, Germany from July 7 - July 15, 2023. The application period is running from September 15 - November 30th, 2022, with applications forms available on the Mahler Competition website.
Founded by the Bamberg Symphony in 2004, under the patronage of the composer's grand-daughter, Marina Mahler, the Mahler Competition returns in 2023 for its seventh edition. The jury, chaired by Marina Mahler, Chief Conductor Jakub Hrůša and Chief Executive Marcus Rudolf Axt, will include Deborah Borda, Thomas Hampson, and Barbara Hannigan alongside nine other classical music luminaries.
The last competition held in 2020 saw a total of 336 applicants from 54 nations, with 10 male and 2 female finalists. Excelling candidates from various regions are invited to Bamberg for the final stages of the competition. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three finalists, with 30,000 Euros awarded to the first prize winner, 20,000 Euros to second place, and 10,000 Euros to third. The first-place winner will additionally receive career coaching and the unique opportunity to grow as a conductor and artist through continued mentorship. Many extraordinary conductors found their start at the Mahler Competition, including 2006 winner Gustavo Dudamel and 2013 winner Lahav Shani.
This competition's repertoire begins fittingly with Gustav Mahler's brilliant Symphony No. 7, followed with works by Joseph Haydn, Alban Berg, Igor Stravinsky, and concluding with Bernd Richard Deutsch's new work for orchestra, a world premiere commission by the Bamberg Symphony.
Bamberg Symphony encourages young conductors from around the world to apply online for consideration in this competition. All travel and accommodation expenses will be covered, and the majority of competition rounds will be streamed online.
--
The Mahler Competition
A young conductors' competition organized by the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra
July 7 - July 15, 2023 in the Bamberg Concert Hall
Competition Program
Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7
Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 92 in G major, Hoboken I/92
Alban Berg Seven Early Songs
Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D
Bernd Richard Deutsch New work for orchestra (world premiere, commissioned by the Bamberg Symphony)
Jury Members
Marina Mahler
Jakub Hrůša
Thomas Hampson
Barbara Hannigan
Juanjo Mena
Miroslav Srnka
John Storgards
Deborah Borda
Martin Campbell-White
John Carewe
Ara Guzelimian
Pamela Rosenberg
Mark Stringer
Marcus Rudolf Axt
Mayra Budagjan