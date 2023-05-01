Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Glen Miller Orchestra Returns To Fort Myers; Tickets On Sale Friday, May 5

The greatest Big Band of all time will perform its greatest hits show at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW!

May. 01, 2023  

The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform one-night-only in Fort Myers as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller's music is alive and well.

On a memorable evening, January 15th, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Producer Didier Morissonneau is proud to bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Florida music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show.

January 15, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Greatest Hits Show @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

Tickets on sale online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office at 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919

$57, $68, $79, $91 + taxes + service fees




