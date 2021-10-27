The Finale For The 2021 Freedman Classical Fellowship Deciding Concert To Be Live Streamed For Audiences

On Thursday November 25 from 7:30pm, four trail-blazing young instrumentalists will battle it out to win The Music Trust's coveted $21,000 Freedman Classical Fellowship, before a live streamed audience, filmed by the Melbourne Digital Concert Hall.

Each year, the competition promises spectacular creativity, and energy as finalists vie for the prestigious Fellowship in this thrilling deciding concert.

This year three Victorian finalists Molly Collier-O'Boyle (viola) Kyla Matsuura-Miller (violin) Eliza Shephard (flute) and Will Hansen (double bass) from NSW, will compete to win the career-changing prize before esteemed judges Penny Lomax, Tamara-Anna Cislowska and Véronique Serret.

Each of the Victorian finalists have all graduated from ANAM (Australian National Academy of Music). A Melbourne icon, ANAM is one of the few professional performance training institutes in the world, and continues to produce exceptional young musicians from its programs each year. NSW finalist, Will Hanson, studied at the prestigious Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Conceived by Laurence Freedman AM and Dr Richard Letts AM, the Freedman Classical Fellowship is a life-changing award offered annually to Australian classical musicians aged up to 30 years. Each nominee must submit recordings of their musical performance and a description of a career-building project which they will carry out with the support of the prize.

The Freedman Classical Fellowships began 2001, and has since helped to establish the careers of some of Australia's most distinguished classical artists. Past Fellows include luminaries Genevieve Lacey, William Barton, Joseph Tawadros, Claire Edwardes and Eugene Ughetti.

Learn more at www.musictrust.com.au.