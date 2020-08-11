Submissions Are Now Open For the National Jazz Awards

Finals will be held in Wangaratta on the weekend of October 30 – November 1, 2020.

The National Jazz Awards are organised as part of the 2020 Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, and the semi-finals and finals will be held in Wangaratta on the weekend of October 30 - November 1, 2020.

The competition is open to high-level musicians of any nationality. The age limit is 36 inclusive (I.e. if you are 36 or younger on or before December 31st, 2020 you are eligible).

To enter the competition, contestants must submit a recording of three pieces, one of each from the categories detailed below (not necessarily in this order):

(a) an Australian composition

(b) a ballad (standard or original)

(c) a 12-bar blues (standard or original)

Where the piece in category (a) is a ballad or a blues, the applicant may elect to complete the program with an original piece (ie, composed by the applicant) in any style.

One of these pieces must be played by the contestant with a band including piano/keyboard, bass and drums. The other two pieces may be played by any combination of these instruments, from solo to quartet.*** Due to the current restrictions, we understand that not everyone will be able to meet with an ensemble to record. Previous recordings will be accepted, but must be within the last 2 years. (January 2018 - August 2020)

NOTE : Total time of the recording is NOT to exceed 25 minutes; no one piece may exceed 10 minutes. A total duration of approximately 15-20 minutes is recommended.

Recordings must be submitted in mp3 format.

You will provide a link to the submission that will be downloaded (i.e. a link to dropbox, google drive, soundcloud, etc.). Submissions are to be in mp3 format and no larger than 10mb for each song.

Contestants are urged to produce a recording that displays their ability to meet a range of challenges, in a variety of tempos.

Contestants will not be judged on the basis of the talent of the other players in the ensemble. However, they should assume responsibility for the overall shape of the performance: choice of material, arrangement of ensemble passages, sequence and

duration of solos, etc.

Recordings submitted need not be of professional quality, but entrants are reminded that a clear sound will make it easier for the judges to evaluate the content of the recorded pieces.

The entrant's name must not be announced on the recording.

Contestants must complete the online application form that will include links to the recordings. Receipt of all entries will be acknowledged in writing.

NOTE : Acceptance of entries, and nomination of finalists, is left to the discretion of the judges of the competition. Their decisions are final, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding their decisions.

Closing date for entries is 11:59 pm August 31, 2020. Entries submitted after this date will not be forwarded to the judges for assessment.

Entries will be de-identified before being disseminated to the judging panel. The panel will assess entries on a range of criteria including:

Clear instructions for and communication with ensemble (pre-performance)

Technique, including sound production, control, intonation, annunciation

Time feel

Delivery of lyric

Improvisation: Harmony, rhythm, timbre

Originality/strength of concept/adventurousness

Engagement with ensemble during performance

Stage presence

A maximum of ten contestants will be selected to perform in the semi-finals as part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues. Applicants will be advised by email or telephone of their invitation to participate in the semi-finals. This notification will be sent out to applicants before the end of September, 2020. Contestants selected for the semi-finals must reply to the organisers confirming their participation within seven (7) days of receiving the invitation. Failure to do so will disqualify contestants, and allow the next rated candidate to participate. All applicants will be notified if they are successful or not.

Contestants must be prepared to play in the semi-finals in Wangaratta on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, 2020.Ten contestants will play in the semi-finals; three of these will be chosen to play in the second and final round on Saturday.

If for some reason a contestant is unable to travel to Wangaratta, other arrangements will be discussed with the contestant to enable them to participate.

The requirements for the semi-finals and the finals are the same as for the initial application. I.e, the repertoire performed must comprise:

(a) an Australian Composition

(b) a ballad (standard or original)

(c) a 12-bar blues (standard or original)

Where the piece in category (a) is a ballad or a blues, the applicant may elect to complete the program with an original piece (i.e., composed by the applicant) in any style.

One of these pieces must be performed by the vocalist with the band (piano, double bass and drums) provided by the Festival. The other two pieces should use any combination of these instruments, from solo to quartet.

Contestants may play these pieces in any order.

Total performance time is not to exceed 25 minutes; no one item may exceed 10 minutes. (A total duration of approximately 20 minutes is recommended).

Contestants are urged to display their ability to meet a range of challenges, at a variety of tempos.

Contestants must assume responsibility for the overall shape of the performance: choice and arrangements of material, quality pf ensemble work, sequence and duration of solos, etc.

The judges will assess performances on the criteria outlined in section 6 above.

Contestants must respect the specified time limits; failure to do so will affect the judging panel's ratings. Contestants must appear in the order and at the times specified by the organisers. All performances as part of the competition will be open to the public and broadcast live over Facebook.

No fees of any kind will be paid to contestants.

For the broadcast (recorded broadcast or streaming), on radio, facebook or television, the contestants waive their right to request fees for such broadcast, but will retain ownership of the recorded performance.

Contestants may use written charts or scores if they desire. Charts must be provided for the band.

A brief rehearsal with the band will be available during the afternoon of Thursday, 29 October. Rehearsal times will be advised by the organisers. A brief rehearsal with the band may be available prior to the second and final round (subject to the availability of a suitable rehearsal space). Details will be advised when the names of the three finalists are announced.

The organisers reserve the right not to award all of the prizes. In the event of a tie, the Chairman of the judging panel will exercise a casting vote.

Semi-finalists will travel to Wangaratta at their own expense. Accommodation for semi-finalists will be provided by the organisers (this excludes meals, telephone calls and other miscellaneous expenses), for the nights of October 29 - 31 2020.

The Wangaratta Festival of Jazz reserves the right to cancel the National Jazz Awards for any reason, and shall not be liable for compensation to any applicant or contestant.

The prizes for the 2020 National Jazz Awards are as follows:

1st Prize ~ $7,000 and a recording session with Pughouse Studios

2nd Prize ~ $4,000

3rd Prize ~ $2,000

