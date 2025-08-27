Sphinx Organization Unveils 2025-2026 Season Highlights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sphinx Organization has announced its 2025-2026 season highlights, which consist of a national tour by the self-conducted string orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi, including a new program, Visions of Peace at Carnegie Hall and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society; and the 29th annual Sphinx Competition and SphinxConnect: Discover! In Detroit, MI, from January 22-24, 2026. Focused on increasing representation in classical music and celebrating excellence, Sphinx programs serve beginner students, seasoned classical music professionals, cultural entrepreneurs, and administrators.

The Sphinx Virtuosi's 2025-2026 season is centered around their new program, Visions of Peace, which imagines a world where music serves as an emissary of reconciliation and unity. Featuring works from exciting contemporary composers Clarice Assad, Jessie Montgomery, and Quenton Blache, plus selections by José White Lafitte, William Grant Still (Suite for Violin or Cello and String Orchestra, arranged by Randall Goosby), Sergei Prokofiev (Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83 Stalingrad, arranged for string orchestra by Rubén Rengel), and Alberto Ginastera, this collection of new and familiar voices transcends borders in a jubilant celebration of the human spirit. Returning to Carnegie Hall on October 17, 2025, the Sphinx Virtuosi will present several New York premieres as part of Visions of Peace.

The Sphinx Virtuosi Fall 2025 tour also includes appearances with cellist Sterling Elliott at Zoellner Arts Center on October 3, 2025; Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on October 5, 2025; University of North Carolina - Wilmington on October 8, 2025; Brevard Music Center on October 10, 2025; Philadelphia Chamber Music Society on October 16, 2025; Carnegie Hall on October 17, 2025; Shriver Hall Concert Series on October 19, 2025; Chamber Music Pittsburgh on October 21, 2025; Cleveland Institute of Music on October 22, 2025; Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on October 25, 2025; and the Westminster Performing Arts Series on October 28, 2025.

In Spring 2026, Sphinx Virtuosi continues their tour of Visions of Peace, starting with the Candler Concert Series at Emory University's Schwartz Center for Performing Arts on February 19, 2026, featuring cellist Sterling Elliott. For the rest of the Spring tour, Sphinx Virtuosi is joined by violinist Randall Goosby at venues including University of Georgia on February 21, 2026; Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University on February 24, 2026; Opening Nights at Florida State University on February 26, 2026; Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, UC Davis on March 5, 2026; Segerstrom Center for the Arts, presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County on March 11, 2026; Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara on March 12, 2026; and Colburn School on March 15, 2026.

From January 21 to January 24, 2026, in Detroit, MI, Sphinx will host the 29th Annual Sphinx Competition, a national competition for string musicians that transforms lives by celebrating artistic talent, providing career advancement opportunities, and addressing systemic obstacles within Black and Latino communities. Finalists in both divisions have the opportunity to perform with the professional Sphinx Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Panamanian-American conductor Kalena Bovell (recipient of the 2024 Sphinx Medal of Excellence). Finalists are comprised of top professionals from around the country, and compete for a total of more than $100,000 in prizes, including the top Robert Frederick Smith Prize. All semi-finalists and finalists have access to scholarships and fine instruments through the Sphinx Music Assistance Fund.

From January 22-24, 2026, Sphinx brings back the largest and longest-standing global convening dedicated to excellence and inclusion in classical music, SphinxConnect: Discover! This convening brings together musicians, educators, arts entrepreneurs, advocates, administrators, funders, and students for an enriching experience. With dynamic sessions designed to inspire, ignite action, and foster collaboration, attendees will hear from more than distinguished speakers, including keynote addresses by industry luminaries and trailblazers.

To reduce barriers to access, SphinxConnect: Discover! will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options, with sessions being streamed, recorded, and uploaded to YouTube following the convening (unless noted otherwise in the schedule). SphinxConnect will take place at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. This year's conference will feature plenary appearances by Imani Winds and other guest speakers, to be announced soon.

Sphinx Virtuosi 2025-2026 Season Calendar

Friday, October 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Zoellner Arts Center Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Zoellner Arts Center | Bethlehem, PA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 1:30 PM

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum | Boston, MA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 7:30 PM

University of North Carolina - Wilmington Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Kenan Auditorium | Wilmington, NC

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Brevard Music Center Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Brevard Music Center | Brevard, NC

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Perelman Theater | Philadelphia, PA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Carnegie Hall Presents Sphinx Virtuosi, Visions of Peace

Carnegie Hall | New York, NY

Tickets available here

Program:

José White Lafitte - La Bella Cubana

Clarice Assad - Perpetual Motion

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83 Stalingrad [Arranged for string orchestra by Rubén Rengel]

Quenton Blache - Visions of Peace [NY Premiere; co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall]

William Grant Still - Suite for Violin and Orchestra [arr. for cello and orchestra by Randall Goosby] [NY Premiere]

Alberto Ginastera - Concerto For Strings, Op. 33 IV. Finale

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 5:30 PM

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Sphinx Virtuosi & Sterling Elliot

Shriver Hall | Baltimore, MD

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Chamber Music Pittsburgh Presents Sphinx Virtuosi with Sterling Elliott

Carnegie Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Cleveland Institute of Music Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Cleveland Institute of Music | Cleveland, OH

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Forllinger Great Hall | Urbana, IL

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Westminster Performing Arts Series Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Westminster Presbyterian Church | Minneapolis, MN

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Candler Concert Series: Sphinx Virtuosi with Sterling Elliott, cello

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University | Atlanta, GA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sterling Elliott, cello

Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM

University of Georgia Presents Sphinx Virtuosi & Randall Goosby, violin

Ramsey Concert Hall | Athens, GA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Gogue Performing Arts Center Presents Sphinx Virtuosi with Randall Goosby, violin

Auburn University | Auburn, AL

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Opening Nights at Florida State University Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Ruby Diamond Concert Hall | Tallahassee, FL

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Mondavi Center Presents Sphinx Virtuosi with Randall Goosby

Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, UC Davis | Davis, CA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM

Philharmonic Society of Orange County Presents Sphinx Virtuosi with Randall Goosby

Renée & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | Costa Mesa, CA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara Presents Visions of Peace

Lobero Theatre | Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Colburn School Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Zipper Hall | Los Angeles, CA

Tickets available here

Sphinx Virtuosi

Randall Goosby, violin

SphinxConnect and Sphinx Competition Calendar

SphinxConnect 2026: Discover

January 22-24, 2026

Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center | Detroit, MI

Tickets available here

29th Annual Sphinx Competition

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Saturday, January 24, 2026

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Tickets available here

Junior Division Honors Concert

Friday, January 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Tickets available here

Senior Division Finals Concert

Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Tickets available here

About Sphinx Virtuosi

Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic, self-conducted chamber orchestra and the flagship performing ensemble of the Sphinx Organization, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming the arts. Comprising 18 of the nation's most accomplished professional string players, Sphinx Virtuosi is redefining classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and cultural leadership.

Recognized for their artistry and commanding presence, Sphinx Virtuosi has been praised by The New York Times as "top-notch... more essential at this moment than ever." The Strad lauds their "elegant ascent into the upper ranks of string orchestras," a testament to their growing influence in the field. With performances that captivate audiences nationwide, their annual Carnegie Hall appearance has become a celebrated highlight of the fall season. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Songs for Our Times (Deutsche Grammophon) was hailed as "a knockout" by Gramophone, which praised their "consistently polished and passionate performances."

Members of Sphinx Virtuosi are sought-after soloists, chamber musicians, and faculty members at top institutions. They have performed with major American orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, and the Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Seattle, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras. Beyond the concert stage, they are artist-citizens, leading impactful community initiatives and fostering deep engagement with audiences worldwide.

Sphinx Virtuosi has collaborated with legendary artists such as Terence Blanchard, Denyce Graves, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Damien Sneed, Will Liverman, J'Nai Bridges, Abel Selaocoe, and Davóne Tines. Members of Sphinx Virtuosi have also worked with cultural icons like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, with high-profile appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the GRAMMY Awards.

About Sphinx Organization

The Sphinx Organization is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of the arts and has reached more than 100 million people worldwide.

Focused on increasing representation in classical music and celebrating excellence, Sphinx programs serve beginner students, seasoned classical music professionals, cultural entrepreneurs, and artistic administrators by addressing the systemic lack of access within Black and Latino communities.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, with global reach, Sphinx envisions a day where every young person has the opportunity to express themselves and learn classical music, where audiences reflect the people we see on our streets, and where leadership - on stage and off - includes all deserving voices. We are working toward a future in which our art form reflects our greater society.

Photo Credit: Scott Jackson