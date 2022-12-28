Smoke Jazz Club Presents New Year's Eve Celebration With Paula West and More

Smoke Jazz Club resumes its New Year's Eve Celebration-after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Celebrate the new year at Smoke for an experience like no other with the Eric Reed Sextet featuring special guest jazz vocalist Paula West and Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt, John Webber, and Joe Farnsworth for three memorable sets: 2 evening dinner sets and 1 Midnight Celebration set with champagne toast.

The first two sets at 6:30 and 8:30pm include a 3-course dinner ($250 per person + tax and 18% gratuity with beverages available a la carte) while the third set at 10:30 ($400 per person + tax and 18% gratuity with beverages available a la carte) is the "Main Event" with a special selection of hors d'oeuvres including jumbo shrimp cocktail and American Sturgeon caviar with MoÃ«t & Chandon champagne. This exciting night of music and revelry has always been a highlight of the year and sells out quickly. This year promises to be no exception and whether you spend the evening at Smoke for dinner and music or welcome in 2023 at midnight, great jazz at Smoke is the perfect start way to the new year.

West will be backed by Smoke's Coltrane Festival "Countdown 2023" band, the Eric Reed Sextet including trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and saxophonist Vincent Herring. Reed's sextet also includes two of the elite musicians working today in bassist John Webber and drummer Joe Farnsworth.

Where: SMOKE, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets),

New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rd Street.



Tickets: In-Person $25-$60. Livestream $15. For more information and

to make reservations, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.