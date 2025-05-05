Seattle Chamber Music Society to Present TASTING NOTES 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Chamber Music Society has revealed that Tasting Notes 2, a one-night-only live music and cooking event, is returning by popular demand this year on July 25 for its second edition. Tasting Notes 2 is created and hosted by J. Kenji López-Alt, a chef, food writer for the New York Times and Serious Eats and a best-selling author, and co-hosted by James Ehnes, the Artistic Director of SCMS. The fundraising event will take place in the Taper Auditorium at Benaroya Hall; it is part of SCMS's 2025 Summer Festival - the World's Largest Chamber Music Party - a five-week celebration of chamber music from June 20 to August 1.

"When I moved to Seattle and connected with friends at the Seattle Chamber Music Society and started attending their concerts and sight-reading parties, not only did I find my outlet, I also found a new passion project," says López-Alt, who is also the creator and host of the popular YouTube channel Kenji's Cooking Show, and a trained violinist. That passion project was to "create a live stage event that would explore the parallels between music and food, and demonstrate them in a tangible and even tasteable way." It led to the creation of Tasting Notes, which first took place in 2024.

Some of Seattle's finest chefs are participating: Kelly Van Arsdale of Spinnaker Chocolate and Kevin Smith of Beast and Cleaver will return to the stage from last year. New to the second edition are Renee Erickson, the James Beard Award-winning restaurateur; Lee Kindell of MOTO Pizza; and Shota Nakajima of Bravo TV's Top Chef and the Food Network's Tournament of Champions. They will join world-class musicians James Ehnes, Tessa Lark, Adam Nieman, Jun Iwasaki, Joan DerHovsepian, Bion Tsang and Brant Taylor for a live experience that brings together these two delectable art forms.

The theme of Tasting Notes 2 is the process of designing an experience from the small-scale - a single dish or piece of music - to the grand, such as an entire front- and back-of-the-house restaurant experience and a full music festival. The demonstrations and conversations include both the artistic aspects and the mechanical and logistical details required to bring these projects to fruition. Guests are treated to live cooking demonstrations alongside the live music performances; each chef performs a silent demonstration of one of their signature dishes or techniques, with accompaniment from a thematically linked piece selected by Ehnes. This year the program includes selections by Brahms, Mozart, Dvořák, and Moritz Moszkowski, among others. In between each movement/course, the chef and one of the musicians leads a guided conversation, hosted by López-Alt and Ehnes, exploring one specific aspect of the relationship between food and music.

All attendees this year will join in a Spinnaker Chocolate experience and a MOTO Pizza after-party in the lobby. For VIP ticket holders there will be an exclusive reception with tasting menus, Gård Vintners wine pairings, and artist meet-and-greets.

Tasting Notes is sponsored by Skyline Seattle, James A. Penney, and Lauraleigh Young.

For more information and updates, please visit seattlechambermusic.org.

Tasting Notes 2 Guest Chefs:

Renee Erickson: chef and proprietor of Sea Creatures, which operates many Seattle restaurants that focus on Pacific Northwest seafood, including The Walrus & The Carpenter, The Whale Wins, Bateau, and Boat Bar. She is also a painter and the author of several cookbooks.

Lee Kindell: founder of MOTO Pizza, which makes delicious Detroit-style pizza with a variety of innovative toppings. Kindell has expanded his business to serve thousands of guests a day at his restaurants, at T-Mobile Park, and at a soon-to-be-launched catering operation.

Shota Nakajima: multiple James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur who cooks both innovative and traditional Japanese cuisine. He regularly appears on competition shows, such as Bravo TV's Top Chef and Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

Kelly Van Arsdale: co-founder of Spinnaker Chocolate, the Award-winning chocolatier that makes some of the best chocolate in Seattle produced from the finest cacao in the world.

Kevin Smith: chef, proprietor, and head butcher at Beast and Cleaver. He makes an excellent pâté en croûte and is also a former painter.

Seattle Chamber Music Society presents: Tasting Notes 2

July 25, at 7 p.m.

Taper Auditorium at Benaroya Hall, Seattle

