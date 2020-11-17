Sarasota Orchestra Participates In Giving Tuesday

On December 1, 2020, Sarasota Orchestra will participate in Giving Tuesday, joining millions around the world engaging in the global generosity movement. Sarasota Orchestra is raising funds to sustain its mission to provide live music to the community during the pandemic.

Through Giving Tuesday, the Orchestra will join other non-profits, schools, faith-based organizations, foundations, corporations, and individuals in every country on earth in the biggest generosity movement of all time, to encourage the surrounding community to give the gift of time, donations, goods or advocacy.

Giving Tuesday begins December 1, 2020 and lasts for 24 hours. Those who wish to donate can do so online at www.sarasotaorchestra.org.

#GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. People demonstrate generosity in many ways on #GivingTuesday. Whether it's helping out a neighbor, engaging with an organization we care about, or giving to causes that we value, every act of generosity counts. #GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved

