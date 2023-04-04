Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sarasota Concert Association Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Orchestras, Chamber Ensembles & More

Sarasota Concert Association Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Orchestras, Chamber Ensembles & More

The 2024 Great Performers Series opens with the Sofia Philharmonic, Bulgaria’s renowned orchestra (January 15, 2024 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Apr. 04, 2023  

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced details of its 2024 Great Performers Series. In keeping with its mission, Sarasota Concert Association brings world-renowned orchestras, chamber ensembles and recitalists to Sarasota.

The 2024 Great Performers Series opens with the Sofia Philharmonic, Bulgaria's renowned orchestra (January 15, 2024 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall), performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Brahms' Violin Concerto. The Grammy Award-winning Harlem Quartet brings their artistry to the Riverview Performing Arts Center (January 24, 2024) with a varied program of works, from Benjamin Britten to jazz standards.
World-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for one night only (February 19 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall) in a program that includes Elgar's Cello Concerto and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, conducted by Music Director Jader Bignamini.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic is joined by pianist Daniil Trifonov, described by The Times of London as "the most astounding pianist of our age" (March 3, 2024 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall) performing Prokofiev's virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 2. Led by renowned conductor Lahav Shani, the program also includes excerpts from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet.

Concluding the 2024 Great Performers Series, first prize winner in the 2021 Chopin International Piano Competition Bruce Liu performs an all-French program including works by Ravel, Chopin and Liszt on March 29, 2024 (Riverview Performing Arts Center).
The Sarasota Concert Association also presents the Canadian Brass in a special holiday concert on December 4, 2023 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Five-concert subscriptions to the Great Performers Series are on sale now and range from $125 to $415 for the 5-concert package. Subscribers save up to 30% off regular single ticket prices. To purchase subscriptions, visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the box office at 941-966-6161. Tickets to the Canadian Brass concert on December 4 are currently available to subscribers only.


Three-concert mini subscriptions and full-priced single tickets will go on sale on September 5, 2023.

2024 GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES
Presented by the Sarasota Concert Association

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC

Nayden Todorox, conductor
Liya Petrova, violin
Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Praised as "Bulgaria's most illustrious musical institution by Gramophone Magazine, the acclaimed Sofia Philharmonic performs Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 7 and Brahms' romantic Violin Concerto.


HARLEM QUARTET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Riverview Performing Arts Center
The Grammy Award-winning Harlem Quartet, dazzling audiences from Carnegie Hall to the White House, performs Fanny Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E-flat major, Britten's String Quartet No. 2, and jazz standards.


DETROIT SYMPHONY WITH CELLIST ALISA WEILERSTEIN

Jader Bignamini, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
Monday, February 19, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
World-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein, described as "a new generation's cello superstar," joins the Detroit Symphony in Elgar's Cello Concerto. Music Director Jader Bignamini also leads the Orchestra in Wynton Marsalis' Fanfare as well as Rimskey-Korsakov's orchestral showpiece, Scheherazade.


ROTTERDAM PHILHARMONIC WITH PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV

Lahav Shani, conductor
Daniil Trifonov, piano
Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Led by renowned conductor Lahav Shani, the program includes excerpts from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet. Described by The Times of London as "the most astounding pianist of our age," Daniil Trifonov joins the orchestra for Prokofiev's virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 2.

PIANIST BRUCE LIU

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Riverview Performing Arts Center
First Prize winner in the 2021 Chopin International Piano Competition, and the pianist who brought down the house two years ago in Sarasota with his incredible virtuosity, Bruce Liu performs a recital of all-French composers including Rameau, Ravel, Chopin and Liszt.

SPECIAL HOLIDAY CONCERT: CANADIAN BRASS

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Sarasota Opera House
The world's most famous brass quintet performs festive holiday favorites, from Carol of the Bells, to A Charlie Brown Christmas, swinging Glenn Miller tunes, and more.


About the Sarasota Concert Association

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series from January to April. The Great Performers Series, in its 79th season, brings world-renowned orchestras and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center and special events are presented in other venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org.



Californias Music In May Announces 16th Annual Series, Returning May 27-28 Photo
California's Music In May Announces 16th Annual Series, Returning May 27-28
Since its inaugural season in 2008, Music in May (MiM) has featured a rotating roster of internationally renowned musicians and its 16th season is no exception.
Photos: First Look at BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan at Barbican Hall Photo
Photos: First Look at BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan at Barbican Hall
On Friday, March 31st, BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan held a concert conducted by Adam Hickox at the Barbican Hall. The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Sunday 14 May with a cut-down on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday 8 April. Check out photos here!
CARMEN & More to be Presented as Part of OPCM 2023-24 Season Photo
CARMEN & More to be Presented as Part of OPCM 2023-24 Season
The Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes invites you to a grandiose ninth season, where classical and modern music will come together to bring intense moments of emotion.
Review: O HOW GOOD Choral Concert at Central Synagogue Photo
Review: 'O HOW GOOD' Choral Concert at Central Synagogue
It's truly amazing that one can walk by a place and be unaware of it, no matter how important it may be. Or what it looks like inside. I, for one, am not one of those people. I have been curious about New York City's Central Synagogue (in Midtown East) for a long time. And just recently I had the chance to go in and experience not a traditional service but something that surely was a transcendent spiritual moment in a transcendent, historic space.

More Hot Stories For You


California's Music In May Announces 16th Annual Series, Returning May 27-28California's Music In May Announces 16th Annual Series, Returning May 27-28
April 3, 2023

Since its inaugural season in 2008, Music in May (MiM) has featured a rotating roster of internationally renowned musicians and its 16th season is no exception.
Photos: First Look at BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan at Barbican HallPhotos: First Look at BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan at Barbican Hall
April 2, 2023

On Friday, March 31st, BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan held a concert conducted by Adam Hickox at the Barbican Hall. The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Sunday 14 May with a cut-down on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday 8 April. Check out photos here!
Lara Downes, Michael Mwenso, And Friends Celebrate Earth Day At The Greene Space On April 20Lara Downes, Michael Mwenso, And Friends Celebrate Earth Day At The Greene Space On April 20
March 29, 2023

On the cusp of Earth Day and the release of her forthcoming album Love at Last, Billboard chart-topping pianist, cultural catalyst, and media personality Lara Downes co-hosts and performs in Love At Last: A Celebration Of The Earth And Its Inhabitants, a special event at The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space at WNYC and WQXR on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. 
CelloBello Announces New Content For Adult LearnersCelloBello Announces New Content For Adult Learners
March 28, 2023

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, is building on its successful CelloChat program to dedicate a series of CelloChat sessions to the needs and interests of the adult learning community.
Curtis Studio Releases Second Recording, REVIVAL, Music Of Price & BondsCurtis Studio Releases Second Recording, REVIVAL, Music Of Price & Bonds
March 28, 2023

Curtis Studio-the recording label of the Curtis Institute of Music, dedicated to the discovery of new and traditional works performed by inspiring artists of our time- released its second recording: Revival, Music of Price & Bonds.
share