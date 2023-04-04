Sarasota Concert Association Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Orchestras, Chamber Ensembles & More

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced details of its 2024 Great Performers Series. In keeping with its mission, Sarasota Concert Association brings world-renowned orchestras, chamber ensembles and recitalists to Sarasota.

The 2024 Great Performers Series opens with the Sofia Philharmonic, Bulgaria's renowned orchestra (January 15, 2024 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall)

World-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for one night only (February 19 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall)

The Rotterdam Philharmonic is joined by pianist Daniil Trifonov, described by The Times of London as "the most astounding pianist of our age" (March 3, 2024 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall)

Concluding the 2024 Great Performers Series, first prize winner in the 2021 Chopin International Piano Competition Bruce Liu performs an all-French program on March 29, 2024 (Riverview Performing Arts Center).

The Sarasota Concert Association also presents the Canadian Brass in a special holiday concert on December 4, 2023 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Five-concert subscriptions to the Great Performers Series are on sale now and range from $125 to $415 for the 5-concert package. Subscribers save up to 30% off regular single ticket prices. To purchase subscriptions, visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the box office at 941-966-6161. Tickets to the Canadian Brass concert on December 4 are currently available to subscribers only.



Three-concert mini subscriptions and full-priced single tickets will go on sale on September 5, 2023.

2024 GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES

Presented by the Sarasota Concert Association

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC

Nayden Todorox, conductor

Liya Petrova, violin

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Praised as "Bulgaria's most illustrious musical institution by Gramophone Magazine, the acclaimed Sofia Philharmonic performs Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 7 and Brahms' romantic Violin Concerto.



HARLEM QUARTET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

The Grammy Award-winning Harlem Quartet, dazzling audiences from Carnegie Hall to the White House, performs Fanny Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E-flat major, Britten's String Quartet No. 2, and jazz standards.



DETROIT SYMPHONY WITH CELLIST ALISA WEILERSTEIN

Jader Bignamini, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

World-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein, described as "a new generation's cello superstar," joins the Detroit Symphony in Elgar's Cello Concerto. Music Director Jader Bignamini also leads the Orchestra in Wynton Marsalis' Fanfare as well as Rimskey-Korsakov's orchestral showpiece, Scheherazade.



ROTTERDAM PHILHARMONIC WITH PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV

Lahav Shani, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Led by renowned conductor Lahav Shani, the program includes excerpts from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet. Described by The Times of London as "the most astounding pianist of our age," Daniil Trifonov joins the orchestra for Prokofiev's virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 2.

PIANIST BRUCE LIU

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

First Prize winner in the 2021 Chopin International Piano Competition, and the pianist who brought down the house two years ago in Sarasota with his incredible virtuosity, Bruce Liu performs a recital of all-French composers including Rameau, Ravel, Chopin and Liszt.

SPECIAL HOLIDAY CONCERT: CANADIAN BRASS

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

The world's most famous brass quintet performs festive holiday favorites, from Carol of the Bells, to A Charlie Brown Christmas, swinging Glenn Miller tunes, and more.



About the Sarasota Concert Association

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series from January to April. The Great Performers Series, in its 79th season, brings world-renowned orchestras and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center and special events are presented in other venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org.