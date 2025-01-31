SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND From Sean Hickey Out This March From Sono Luminus

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sono Luminus has announced Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, the new album from intrepid composer Sean Hickey out on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Inspired by the critically-acclaimed and best-selling book, Sapiens, by Yuval Noah Harari, this release features virtuosic pianist Vladimir Rumyantsev performing this  epic work. Hickey states, "Sapiens represents an epochal journey with music as its form of transportation. At  least at this moment, it is the very best and biggest I can hope to achieve as a composer, and I know of no  work like it. From confusion to redemption, from possibility to renewal, and from ambition to transfiguration,  Sapiens is both a lament for, and celebration of, the confusing totality that is humankind." 

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind will be available for download and streaming starting on March 14th from Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, HD Tracks, NativeDSD, Arkiv Music, Bandcamp & Sono Luminus. Available  on CD from Sono Luminus, Amazon, ArkivMusic, and wherever CDs are sold. Pre-orders available at the  purchase link below.

https://www.sonoluminus.com/sonoluminus/sapiens

TRACK LIST 

Sapiens – A Brief History of Humankind 

for solo piano 

1) Pre-History 

2) Lascaux 

3) Fertile Crescent 

4) Jericho 

5) Mean Temperament 

6) Double Helix 

7) Confirmation Bias 

8) Commonwealth



